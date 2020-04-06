Matt Le Tissier urges Premier League clubs to reconsider suspension of non-playing staff | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLc3ca5479f7c10eb857b966956edc729176%

Matt Le Tissier believes that Premier League clubs that resign non-playing staff have "damaged,quot; football

Matt Le Tissier says that Premier League clubs should reconsider the layoff of non-playing staff and says it is "detrimental,quot; to football.

Five Premier League clubs have announced that they will be hiring some non-playing employees on leave, which includes last year's Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham.

Liverpool's move was criticized by former players Jamie Carragher and Dietmar Hamann.

Le Tissier says the clubs are taking advantage of a scheme that was not designed for them.

He said Sky Sports News: "The image (of soccer) has been damaged a bit. I think it is trying to be repaired and what will happen in the future will repair it. I don't think when you see huge clubs buttoning their staff it will send the correct image."

Liverpool owner John W Henry has faced criticism from license staff

"It seems a little strange to me if I'm honest. I think he's taking advantage of a situation established by a government in good faith and for companies that are going to have a hard time with this."

"For companies that make big profits, it's hard to understand why they would."

"I think they are taking advantage of a situation. They are looking at it from a purely commercial perspective. Sometimes things happen in the world that go beyond business and beyond money. That needs to be seen again and this situation must be seen. from a moral point of view. "

Manchester City announced on Sunday that they would not put their staff on leave on leave, while the Premier League pledged to donate £ 20 million to the NHS on Friday.

Le Tissier was volunteering time with FareShare, which helps distribute food across the country to the most vulnerable. Volunteer or donate here.