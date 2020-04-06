Massachusetts has only received 100 of the 1,700 fans it requested

In preparation for a surge in coronavirus patients, Massachusetts has requested 1,700 ventilators from the national reserve. Governor Charlie Baker says the federal government has promised to send them at least 1,000 of the "desperately,quot; needed respiratory machines.

But so far, 100 have arrived. And the state congressional delegation says it is "absurd."

In a letter Monday to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the 11 members of the Massachusetts delegation expressed "frustration,quot; that the government had not yet delivered the vast majority of promised fans, and state officials project the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations will peak between April 10-20. And although most people who get the disease have mild symptoms, breathing machines can provide life-saving support to those who become seriously ill.

"Given the growing need in Massachusetts, approving and sending only 100 fans to Massachusetts is absurd," said the letter sent Monday by Senator Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, along with the nine Democrats representing the Bay State in Congress. .

"FEMA can and should do more to help Massachusetts through this crisis," the letter added.

Elected state officials and healthcare workers have been fighting to increase the number of ventilators, among other critical types of medical equipment, ahead of the expected deluge of patients. The Boston Globe reported last month that there is already an estimated 1,400 fans in Massachusetts, which is around the national average per person, but not enough to handle the expected increase.

Authorities say the amount needs to at least double.

Baker, who also expressed frustration with the process of procuring more medical supplies, announced last week that the federal government had approved sending "at least 1,000,quot; of the state's demand for "between 1,000 and 1,400 ventilators,quot; to Massachusetts. According to a staff member of the congressional delegation, the state increased its request to 1,700 in internal talks with FEMA.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Baker confirmed that the first 100 ventilators had arrived and were being sent to community hospitals and academic medical centers. The Republican governor said over the weekend that he believed the fans would be gradually delivered by the federal government.

"We do not believe this is the last shipment," he said Sunday. "We hope that we will get additional fans over the next two weeks."

Still, as the dwindling supply of fans spreads, Massachusetts lawmakers are concerned about the state of the state's allocation. FEMA said Friday that it had 9,000 fans left in the arsenal and had shipped more than 7,000 to other states, including 4,400 to New York. However, the agency only stated plans to deliver 100 fans to Massachusetts, along with 300 to Michigan and 200 to Louisiana, which were also affected by the pandemic.

"FEMA officials have indicated to congressional staff that FEMA and its HHS counterparts plan to provide only 100 fans at this time," the delegation's letter said Monday.

Lawmakers asked FEMA for a timeline for when, or if, the agency plans to comply with the rest of the state's request to avoid a "catastrophic,quot; shortage.

The statement comes as the number of reported cases in the state increases by more than a thousand each day, reaching 14,000 this week. As of Monday afternoon, there were 260 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in Massachusetts. The number could top 2,000 according to projections for the worst-case scenario in the state.

"We have heard of hospitals in the state running out of invasive ventilators in a matter of days and running out of other ventilators that can be adapted for use in patients with COVID-19 within a week," the lawmakers wrote.

They requested a response from FEMA no later than April 15. By then, state officials hope to be in the middle of the peak of the Massachusetts outbreak.

