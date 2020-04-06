Mark Viduka says Elton John almost revealed the Man Utd conversations! The | Football news

%MINIFYHTML4d651b86c7d48fa3a7dd7e6faac8743c76%





Mark Viduka scored 72 goals in 166 games for Leeds from 2000 to 2004

Former Leeds forward Mark Viduka recalled the time when Sir Elton John almost revealed his secret transfer talks with Manchester United.

Viduka, who scored 72 goals in 166 games for Leeds between 2000 and 2004 before being relegated from the Premier League, says he met Sir Alex Ferguson for a possible move and then told pop star John about it.

The Australian, who also played for Celtic, Middlesbrough and Newcastle, finally decided not to change Old Trafford and decided that "he loved living in Leeds too much."

"I was in Manchester, and my agent at the time also had a lot to do with Elton John," Viduka said. ESPN. "He said to stay the night and come to the show. I had passes behind the scenes and I would have a chance to meet the man for myself."

"So I'm there with Jacob Burns, my Leeds teammate and my Australian teammate, when we were shown to his dressing room. Upon entering, Elton turns in a swivel chair and says, 'Mark Viduka, you're from Melbourne, I love that place!

"I was nervous, so I chattered about my meeting with the Red Devils that day and a possible move. Instead of going to our seats to see the concert, Elton forces us to see him on the side of the stage.

"About three songs, he says: 'I want to dedicate this next one to my good friend Mark, who is in Manchester today to make a great decision.'

"I'm thinking: 'S ***, please don't say more!' Thank God he didn't. I didn't sign with Man United. I think I loved living in Leeds too much at the time." .