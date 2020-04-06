Manchester United Chooses Not to Use Government Licensing Plan for Staff | Football news







Manchester United will not use the government termination plan to protect some 900 full-time staff members during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to everyone affected, CEO Ed Woodward confirmed that the club would continue to pay all employees as if they were working as usual.

Staff have also been guaranteed flexibility in caregiving responsibilities during closure, while those who are unable to work from home or with a reduced workload have been encouraged to volunteer with the NHS or the local community.

Goodwill payments for mismatched casual workers, about 950 people, have also been extended through June 1, covering the average weekly payment based on hours worked between December and February.

The club also added that they would continue to make the goodwill payments already committed to casual game-day workers for the remainder of this Premier League season. and they would consider how to further support this group, which includes some 3,000 people.

Former United captain Gary Neville gave his reaction to Sky Sports, saying: "As a Manchester United fan, I am disappointed that it took them three weeks to make a meaningful statement."

"Manchester United, as the world's most famous club and the largest Premier League club from a revenue point of view, should be a pioneer and leader from the front. I'm not sure I have been yet, but maybe yes, it will come. "

United's announcement comes a day after local rivals and Premier League champions Manchester City became the first world-class club to confirm that they were not going to fire any of their non-playing employees.

It comes after five senior teams have already decided to put non-playing staff on leave, which means the government will pay 80 percent of their wages while they're not working.

Two of these clubs were Tottenham and Liverpool, who together made more than £ 150 million in profits according to their most recent accounts, although Liverpool has since reversed its decision to use the job retention scheme following criticism directed. to them.

Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich are the other teams in the Premier League to place non-playing personnel on leave.