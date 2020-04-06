Malibu coronavirus conduction testing site opens; New Sites Coming to East LA, Santa Clarita – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A new coronavirus drive-thru test site will open in Malibu on Monday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the site will provide evidence specifically to first responders and essential workers only, such as law enforcement officers and paramedics. The trial will be free.

On Wednesday, the tests will open to all Malibu residents. Persons Do not do You have to pre-register to take the test. Results will return within two days.

The test will take place from 10 a.m. at 4 p.m. in the Malibu City Hall parking lot, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.

Meanwhile, the following 10 test drive sites are currently operating throughout Los Angeles County. L.A. County Testing it is only by appointment:

Antelope Valley Mall in Palmdale: 1233 Rancho Vista Blvd.

Pomona Fairplex: Gate 17 – W. McKinley / Fairplex Drive

South Bay Galleria in Redondo Beach: 1815 Hawthorne Blvd.

Crenshaw Christian Center: 7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044)

Glendale Memorial Hospital: 222 W. Eulalia St.

Hansen Dam Recreation Center: 11798 Foothill Blvd. on Lake View Terrace

High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster: 43839 15th St. W.

Hotchkin Memorial Training Center (1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

VA Parking Lot 15 in Los Angeles: at the corner of Constitution and Davis, 100 Constitution Ave.

Northridge Hospital Medical Center, 18460 Roscoe Blvd.

Walk-in testing is available at Carbon Health in Echo Park: located at 2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M.

Los Angeles County also reported that it plans to open a new testing site this week at Martin Luther King Jr. Hospital in Willowbrook, as well as East Los Angeles and Santa Clarita.

In Sunday's latest report, 31,000 people were tested in Los Angeles County, 14 percent of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

People who currently qualify to sign up for testing in Los Angeles County are people over 65 who have symptoms, those with underlying chronic health conditions and symptoms, and those who are quarantined because they were exposed to a patient with COVID- 19.