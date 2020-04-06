Maeve Kennedy's body was discovered 4 days after the canoe accident

The body of Maeve Kennedy It has been recovered less than a week after it went missing on Thursday. April 2.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed in a statement that authorities recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy on the night of April 6. Charles County Diving and Rescue seekers were able to locate Mckean about 4 kilometers from his mother. Kathleen Kennedy Townsendthe house where she and her son Gideon they were last seen.

The search for Gideon's remains will resume on Tuesday morning.

Authorities announced Friday night that the search for Maeve and Kennedy turned into a body recovery mission after they found their overturned canoe in the water not far from the house. Maeve's husband, David McKeanHe shared his own statement on Facebook, in which he shared in part: "More than 24 hours have passed, and the chances of them surviving are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away."