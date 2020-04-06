Maeve Kennedy's body was discovered 4 days after the canoe accident

The body of Maeve Kennedy It has been recovered less than a week after it went missing on Thursday. April 2.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed in a statement that authorities recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy on the night of April 6. Charles County Diving and Rescue seekers were able to locate Mckean about 4 kilometers from his mother. Kathleen Kennedy Townsendthe house where she and her son Gideon they were last seen.
The search for Gideon's remains will resume on Tuesday morning.
Authorities announced Friday night that the search for Maeve and Kennedy turned into a body recovery mission after they found their overturned canoe in the water not far from the house. Maeve's husband, David McKeanHe shared his own statement on Facebook, in which he shared in part: "More than 24 hours have passed, and the chances of them surviving are impossibly small. It is clear that Maeve and Gideon have passed away."
"I know that people have a lot of questions about what happened as we dealt with this tragedy," he continued, before sharing the sequence of events that was shared with him.
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights
He shared, "There has been an overwhelming outpouring of love and support from so many people. Considering who Maeve and Gideon were, it doesn't surprise me in the least. I'm doing my best to respond. Many have asked what they can do. I don't I have no answer for that at the moment. "
Maeve is the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and is survived by the many relatives of the Kennedy family, including Maria Shriver, who said on Instagram: "My cousin Kathleen's statement says everything very well."
