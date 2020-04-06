MAC Cosmetics x Selena Collection: shop the makeup collection

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
The moment Selena Quintanilla Every fan has been waiting – MAC Cosmetics' second makeup collection inspired by the late music icon.
Yes, we feel very … excited!
Just for today, the brand launches the Selena La Reina Collection. Even if you can't buy it, the line will officially launch online on April 21.
Speaking to E! News, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga (Selena's sister and ex Selena and the Dinos Member) explains why the second collaboration with MAC is even more meaningful and special than the first, which launched in 2016 with great success.
"Selena has transcended not just a Latino icon but a bicultural icon," shares Suzette. "I see what the first release represented and what it will mean. It not only represents Selena, it represents us as Latinas."
She adds: "The fact that we have spent 25 years in Selena's legacy … is a celebration."
Fans of the Texan legend may notice that the packaging is different from the first. According to Suzette, that was intentional and was done for a significant reason.
"When I approached the first collection, it was more about seeing it as my sister would have," explains Suzette. "My sister would never have gotten into the packaging."
This time, Selena is a very important part of the package, which pays tribute to one of her iconic bustiers. If anything, Suzette's story of how that design came to life will make fans fall even more in love with the deceased star.
"One day, Selena is making her more busty. She has rhinestones, she's sticking them, everything is going great on the first side," shares Suzette. "On the opposite side, she starts to stone him. If you can see the pattern, she'll go in the row she's supposed to do. But then she ran out of rhinestones. We just heard her scream, 'I can't believe it! I don't have enough rhinestones! "
And she added: "She did not know what she was going to do, but that is what she ended up creating. And it is one of the most replicated bras that people like to wear."
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick at Queen of Cumbia
Red lipstick is practically synonymous with Selena. However, Suzette tells E! The news that your sister's favorite lipstick colors were the "lightest shades,quot; you see in the new collection.
"What I feel that Selena, the performing artist, would have chosen from the line is the retro matte lipstick, the deepest red," she explains. "But if you ask me, like Selena, my sister, what she would have liked, they would definitely be the lightest shades. If you look at her oldest photos, where she has her hair tied up, she has the lightest, normal, daily makeup. That was her everyday look. "
MAC Cosmetics Extra Dimension Skinfinish
From the rich golden hue of this highlighter to the rose in relief, this is a dream product.
As Suzette says, "This new collection is different from the first, because we have spent 25 years in Selena's legacy. It is a celebration and also that she is iconic."
MAC Cosmetics Lip Glass in the washing machine
For those days when you want to show off a clear shine and not wear makeup! One of the ways that the "Si Una Vez,quot; singer took care of her skin was by removing her makeup after each concert.
"She came in after a concert and took off her makeup, pulled her hair back and dressed and didn't have makeup as far as the next city," explains Suzette about her late sister's routine. "She definitely took off her makeup every night before going to bed. It was not good for the skin."
MAC Cosmetics Selena Makeup Bag
The perfect makeup bag to carry all your goodies, like the Texan legend did. Suzette says the late singer was working on a makeup line before her passing and would store her samples in her beauty case.
"I don't know if a lot of people really understand that my sister was really working on a makeup line with a company and getting samples," she reveals. "She had samples in her makeup case of the things she was testing and looking at the colors. She was working on three things when she passed away: a makeup line, a perfume line, and a clothing line."
MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in Entre A Mi Mundo
To get the perfect pout, lip liner is key. Naturally, it was part of the "Coward's,quot; singer's glamorous routine. According to her older sister, Selena liked having "a little bit of everything in her makeup case."
"He didn't care if it was Chanel or Maybelline. He didn't care," shares Suzette. "If she liked it, that's what she would wear."
If you couldn't get the MAC x Selena collection today, don't worry. the official The release date is April 21, and you can purchase it on the brand's website. Additionally, on April 23, the collection will be available online where MAC is sold.
