MAC Cosmetics x Selena Collection: shop the makeup collection

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

The moment Selena Quintanilla Every fan has been waiting – MAC Cosmetics' second makeup collection inspired by the late music icon.

Yes, we feel very … excited!

Just for today, the brand launches the Selena La Reina Collection. Even if you can't buy it, the line will officially launch online on April 21.

Speaking to E! News, Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga (Selena's sister and ex Selena and the Dinos Member) explains why the second collaboration with MAC is even more meaningful and special than the first, which launched in 2016 with great success.

"Selena has transcended not just a Latino icon but a bicultural icon," shares Suzette. "I see what the first release represented and what it will mean. It not only represents Selena, it represents us as Latinas."

She adds: "The fact that we have spent 25 years in Selena's legacy … is a celebration."

Fans of the Texan legend may notice that the packaging is different from the first. According to Suzette, that was intentional and was done for a significant reason.