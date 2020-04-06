Los Angeles has the cleanest air in the world, according to a report – Up News Info Los Angeles

– With so many people staying at home and off the road, Los Angeles currently has the cleanest air in the world, according to IQ Air's ranking of quality live cities.

Following the issuance of state "Safe-At-Home,quot; orders, many residents began working from home, reducing the number of passengers on the road.

On March 18, the infamous Los Angeles rush hour traffic was moving 71 percent faster than it usually does on a Wednesday afternoon, The New York Times reported.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Los Angeles last month experienced the longest consecutive "good,quot; air days since at least 1980.

Experts say the improvement is also due to fewer planes flying and less ground activity overall.