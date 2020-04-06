Lori Harvey filters the echogram image: Twitter thinks she's pregnant for the future!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
There are rumors on all social media today that Lori, Steve Harvey's 23-year-old daughter, is now pregnant with her boyfriend from rapper Future, 35. If true, she would be the mother of Future's ninth baby and her eleventh child.

All the rumors started last night when Lori posted a video about IG stories. The video showed an ultrasound image near her television.

(see the video above)

As soon as the video was leaked, the rumor started and people began to wonder if Lori was pregnant and if she would become Future # 11's baby mom.

So what is the truth? Is Lori pregnant or not?

