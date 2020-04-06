Long-running western star "The Virginian" was 85 – Deadline

James Drury, who played the mysterious and nameless character in the title in the 1960s NBC Western The Virginian, He died today of natural causes. He was 85 years old. His death was announced on the actor's Facebook page by his longtime assistant, Karen Lindsey.

"With immense sadness I let everyone know that James Drury, our dear Virginian and dear friend passed away this morning from natural causes," Lindsey wrote. "We will miss him very much. It is beyond words.

The Virginian It was the first 90-minute western on television and ended up being one of the longest and longest running, broadcasting almost 250 episodes from 1962 to 1971. The Drury character never revealed his real name as he "forced his idea of ​​the law and the order in a community in the Wyoming Territory in the 1890s. " That was Medicine Bow, and the Virginian was the Shiloh Ranch foreman.

The Virginian it was based on the 1904 novel that also inspired theatrical features in 1914, 1929, with Gary Cooper starring, and in 1946.

It was a slow build series, in terms of ratings, ranked number 26 among all primetime series for its inaugural season of 1962-63. It would peak during the 1966-67 season, finishing tied for tenth place of the year in an era of three networks.

Last week Drury made a brief appearance in an INSP public service announcement "We Ride Together".

Before landing the Virginian concert, Drury guessed on dozens of TV Westerns and some features from the mid-1950s. He had roles in series like Gunsmoke Have Gun – Will Travel, Rawhide, Wagon Train, Cheyenne Days of the valley of death Y Perry Mason.

Lindsey said the memorial plans are TBA