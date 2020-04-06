Lodi Church celebrates Palm Sunday prayer in parking lot despite closing orders amid crisis COVID-19 – Up News Info San Francisco

LODI (Up News Info 13) – A church in Lodi ordered to close and abstain from all physical gatherings during the coronavirus crisis and continued with the Palm Sunday prayer in the church parking lot saying that the closing order goes against the Constitution of the United States.

"The church intends to continue to gather securely for worship during the holiest week of Christianity, exercising inalienable and fundamental rights protected by the First Amendment right to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and the free exercise of religion, while simultaneously observing that CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. The United States Constitution is not suspended by a virus, "said Dean Broyles, president and chief attorney for the National Center for Law and Policy.

Cross Culture Christian Church held its services at the Bethel Open Bible Church facilities. On Sunday, the church held its services in the parking lot where church members sat in their cars.

