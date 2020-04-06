Local zoos on alert; Cruise Outbreak Claims Local Victim; SF Muni Service Cuts – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd6be8e48de9bcf78599f16aca95c586c75%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbor helping neighbor

Congregations adjust to Easter, Easter during the coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – The week before Easter is considered one of the holiest times by various religions, but this year it is taking place under the unprecedented threat of the coronavirus pandemic. On March 8, Christ the King Catholic Church in Pleasant Hill was beginning to see smaller gatherings at their Sunday Masses. At that time, the trembling hands had been dispensed with and the holy water fountain had been removed, but the people were still standing shoulder to shoulder on the benches. read more

For inspiring neighborhood stories that help neighbors visit our Better Together section

Bay Area Zoos Take Precautions After Bronx Zoo Tiger Tests For Coronavirus

OAKLAND – Bay Area zoos are taking precautions after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The Oakland Zoo said they are now expanding their protocols for personal protective equipment (PPE). None of the animals at the Oakland Zoo show signs of disease, including their tigers, zoo officials said. The tiger at the Bronx Zoo is the first case of an animal contracting COVID-19 in the United States. Authorities believe Nadia, the 4-year-old Malaysian tiger, was infected by an asymptomatic zookeeper who was taking care of her. read more

South San Francisco man aboard Coral Princess dies of coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – A 71-year-old man from south San Francisco died Saturday night at a Hialeah, Florida, hospital after falling ill with the coronavirus while traveling aboard the Coral Princess, authorities said. Florida authorities said Wilson Maa died after waiting for hours to be evacuated from the ship after he was finally allowed to dock in the port of Miami on Saturday. The coronavirus-affected ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members had been in limbo for days off the Florida coast. read more

Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco records the 14th case COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday at Laguna Honda Hospital is 14, San Francisco officials announced. The total includes 11 staff members and three residents. Of the staff members, eight have had patient care tasks. All 14 cases are described as in good condition. The count a week ago was two patients and seven staff members. read more

Report: Santa Rosa Navy Captain Expelled for Leaky Memo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – The Navy captain retired from command of the USS Theodore Roosevelt last week after warning that action was required to save the life of his crew from an outbreak of coronavirus has tested positive for the virus, according to The New York Times. on Sunday. Captain Brett Crozier, a Santa Rosa native, began showing symptoms before being removed from the warship on Thursday, the Times reported, citing two Crozier Naval Academy classmates who are close to him and his family. . read more

Coronavirus on the beach? In the surf? In the breeze? It's complicated

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – COVID-19 was not the only scary thing that spread virally over the weekend. A Los Angeles Times article published Thursday included this amazing quote from Santa Rosa native Kim Prather, an atmospheric chemist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla: "I wouldn't get in the water if you paid me $ 1 million right now " read more

Apple Obtains Over 20 Million Masks, Sends Face Shields To South Bay Healthcare Workers

CUPERTINO – Apple has obtained more than 20 million masks through its supply chain and its teams are working to send face shields to healthcare workers in South Bay and beyond fighting COVID-19, it said Sunday on CEO Tim Cook. In a Twitter video, Cook described Apple's efforts to help heroic healthcare professionals on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. read more

Lodi church celebrates Palm Sunday prayer in parking lot despite closing orders amid COVID-19 crisis

LODI – A church in Lodi ordered to close and abstain from all physical meetings during the coronavirus crisis and continued with the Palm Sunday prayer in the church parking lot saying that the closing order is against the United States Constitution. United. "The church intends to continue to gather securely for worship during the holiest week of Christianity, exercising inalienable and fundamental rights protected by the First Amendment right to peaceful assembly, freedom of expression, and the free exercise of religion, while simultaneously observing that CDC recommended COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing. The United States Constitution is not suspended by a virus, "said Dean Broyles, president and chief attorney for the National Center for Law and Policy. read more

San Francisco Muni will cut service by almost half to prioritize essential workers

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Muni will cut service by almost half this week, eliminating many of its low-passenger lines and focusing on lines used by essential workers during the pandemic, SFMTA officials said. As of Monday, SFMTA said it expected delays and longer wait times, as about 40% of Muni operators will not drive due to the order to stay home. For Tuesday and Wednesday, more service reductions will gradually begin. It was unclear exactly which lines will be affected. read more

Patients begin treatment at the Field Hospital of the Santa Clara Convention Center

SANTA CLARA – Treatment began on Sunday for coronvirus patients at a field hospital built inside the Santa Clara Convention Center as county health officials prepared for an expected increase in virus victims this week. As of Sunday night, Santa Clara was the most affected by the disease of the 10 counties in the Bay Area. There have been 1,207 confirmed cases in the county since the outbreak began in January with 59 new positives announced Sunday. read more

Grand Princess Cruises under the Golden Gate Bridge for an undisclosed destination

SAN FRANCISCO – After more than a month of being the focal point of the coronavirus crisis in the San Francisco Bay area, the Grand Princess sailed under the Golden Gate Bridge on Sunday afternoon bound for an undisclosed destination . The ship was docked in San Francisco Bay off the city coast while serving a 14-day quarantine. The drama surrounding the ship began with a summary trip on February 11 from San Francisco to Mexican Rivera. Once the passengers left the boat on February 21, almost all of them fell with the coronavirus. read more

"It is not your race track,quot;; CHP says open highways are not an excuse to speed up

MARTINEZ – The COVID-19 coronavirus public health emergency may be keeping most motorists off the Bay Area freeways, but the California Highway Patrol says those open lanes are not a license to accelerate. "We have had a series of accidents here today, and people need to slow down," said CHP officer Miguel Camarena, who works in Solano county. On Saturday night, the CHP was dealing with six significant accidents in Solano County, none of which resulted in serious injuries, he said. read more

Health expert says aggressive California orders can save health care system when coronavirus peaks

SAN FRANCISCO – Taryn Vian, a professor of public health at USF, says that aggressive and early shelter-in-place orders can help prevent the state health system from running out of hospital beds during the projected peak of the coronavirus. "They are predicting that we will not have a shortage of regular or ICU beds, even at the top," Vian told KPIX during a Skype interview. But Vian still cautions that although the healthcare system currently looks like it will be able to handle the spike, which is expected later in April, it will still be under enormous pressure. read more