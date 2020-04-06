Liverpool reverses the permit decision and apologizes to fans | Football news

%MINIFYHTML219cd8edc1f8f9d30f262ee0a283b2fc76%

Jamie Carragher weighs in on the news that Liverpool has reversed its decision to use the government's suspension plan to pay club staff who don't play.

Liverpool has reversed its decision to use the government's licensing plan to pay club staff who don't play, apologizing to fans for coming to the "wrong conclusion."

The club had planned to use the scheme to pay some 200 employees, whose work has been affected by the suspension of the Premier League, a move that was criticized by former players Jamie Carragher and Dietmar Hamann.

In an open letter to fans, CEO Peter Moore wrote: "We have consulted with a variety of key stakeholders as part of a process aimed at achieving the best possible outcome for all stakeholders."

"A variety of possible scenarios were considered, including but not limited to: applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme that pays 80 percent of salary and ensuring payment of 20 percent; applying to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme with a guarantee to refund the money received at a later date and thirdly, to find an alternative way to cover our licensing costs.

"As a direct result of this extensive consultation and our own internal deliberations at various levels across the Club, we have chosen to find alternative means despite our eligibility to apply for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

"We believe we reached the wrong conclusion last week by announcing that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Plan and staff suspended due to the suspension of the Premier League soccer schedule, and we are very sorry for that."

"Our intentions were, and still are, to ensure that the entire workforce receives the greatest possible protection against redundancy and / or loss of earnings during this unprecedented period.

"Therefore, we are committed to finding alternative ways to operate as long as football games are not played that guarantee that we are not requesting the government's aid plan."

Carragher: & # 39; I am delighted, it was a shocking original decision & # 39;

Jamie Carragher of Sky Sports told The Debate:

"I was hoping there would be enough time to reverse this decision. I was very angry when the original decision was reached because people look at Liverpool as a model of how to do things and the clubs are trying to replicate them."

"The football world expected it of Tottenham and Daniel Levy, Newcastle and Mike Ashley, but not Liverpool, who have been built in the last years of & # 39; this means more & # 39; and the anthem & # 39; Never You will walk alone & always looking at Bill Shankly with socialist values. I thought it was a shocking decision, but I am delighted that they have changed their minds. However, it will still leave a bitter taste with some Liverpool fans.

"This has embarrassed Liverpool fans. Fans of Manchester United, City and Everton have been laughing at Liverpool. I'm glad they made sense. When these owners made a big mistake, they called him back, they deserve credit,quot;. For that."

Neville: "Soccer needs to do more,quot;

Gary Neville of Sky Sports told The Debate:

"There is no doubt that Liverpool will always reverse that decision. Liverpool does many things well, many things are wrong, as every football club does, all business."

Gary Neville says there must be a collective agreement for the Premier League and clubs that suits all football, including struggling EFL clubs

"But this is symptomatic of football's focus in the past three weeks that they are in no way, shape or form capturing the public mood around football and what they need to do. They need health and safety, protect their own business. but we need to make sure that they set the tone for the whole country by doing good, caring for each other, being kind: all the messages we are hearing, the Queen on Sunday night. Soccer is not fulfilling the country's mantra, soccer needs to give and suffer financially because it can suffer financially.

"The reality is that there are clubs in the lower leagues, which do not belong to the league, that will sink here if they are not supported by the Premier League. The Premier League is probably in a position where they could lend £ 1 billion from some place or get a down payment and then pay it in. Clubs in the lower leagues need money, the Premier League needs to do the right thing.

"What Liverpool did on Saturday is symptomatic of what the past three weeks have been: lack of leadership, lack of decision making, lack of clarity, lack of communication. Football is really wrong at the highest level and it is a failure structural in the game, there is not a single body with an aligned interest. "