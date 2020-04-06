Liverpool offers first chance to do good with license announcement, but in the end it does well

The goal that sent Liverpool Football Club to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final came with a swiftly taken corner kick, with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold aware that FC Barcelona defenders were distracted and restless and still they were trying to find out his position. LFC forward Divock Origi scored before either of them realized the ball was in play.

The Barça players complained to the referee, of course, insisting that what had happened was unfair or unfair, but there are no changes in organized sport.

Or is there?

On Monday, after harsh criticism of Liverpool's Saturday decision to suspend its staff and participate in a government pandemic program that would compensate those employees, the LFC announced that it withdrew its participation in that plan and apologized for having originally taken a reckless decision.

The club does not deserve applause for doing the right thing, but neither does it guarantee contempt for making the decision too late.

Think of it in the context of another great Champions League win for the LFC in 2005, when manager Rafa Benitez made the bewildering decision to start striker Harry Kewell, prone to injury. It was a shocking decision that seemed to detonate when Kewell was injured in the first 20 minutes. But replacing him with Vladimir Smicer produced one of the goals that won the game.

"We believe we reached the wrong conclusion last week by announcing that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and staff suspended due to the suspension of the Premier League soccer schedule, and we are truly sorry," said one Open letter from Liverpool CEO Peter Moore.

“Our intentions were, and still are, to ensure that the entire workforce receives the highest possible protection against redundancy and / or loss of earnings during this unprecedented period.

"Therefore, we are committed to finding alternative ways to operate as long as football games are not played that guarantee that we are not requesting the government's aid plan."

Liverpool's original plan led to a tweet from a Liverpool fan, quoted by journalist Melissa Reddy of The Independent, who said: "It's like going to the food bank when you can still afford to go to the supermarket to buy food."

Reddy asked: "What has been the moral cost of an organization that is still fully capable of paying those employees who are rushing to use a policy whose support may not come fast enough to keep thousands of small businesses alive? "

The UK Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is a program that covers up to 80 percent of wage costs for companies that feel compelled to suspend workers with their businesses closed due to the pandemic. LFC had planned to make up the 20 percent difference for its workers.

However, after a week of strong criticism, the club reconsidered it. And that should lead to an understanding that, like all Premier League teams, like almost every professional sports operation on the planet, the LFC is dealing with an unprecedented circumstance and must make decisions about the best means to continue. the operation with many exits and almost nothing enters the club.

"In the spirit of transparency we must also be clear, despite the fact that we were in a healthy position before this crisis, our income has been closed but our expenses remain," wrote Moore. "And like almost all sectors of society, there is great uncertainty and concern about our present and future."

Liverpool faced a difficult situation. He was wrong. Fortunately for the club, a proper apology and a different course of action can lead to the correct result. This may be the business of sports, but it is still a business, not a sport.