Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

Expectations that people will lose their jobs are skyrocketing.
Consumer pessimism about the job market is testing new limits, according to a Federal Reserve survey conducted in March when the coronavirus swept the United States, closed businesses, and left hundreds of thousands of people out of work.
Expectations that unemployment will be higher within a year soared, rising to 50.9 percent from 34.2 percent in February and setting a new high series, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Expectations Survey. Workers put the chance that they could lose their own job over the next year at 18.5 percent in March, an increase of 4.7 percentage points and also the highest since the series began in mid-2013.
"The expected growth in household income and spending slowed dramatically and the perceived availability of credit worsened," according to the New York Fed. "For both income and expense growth expectations, the decline was widespread across all age, education and income groups."
If there was a bright spot, it is that consumers expect stocks to rebound after their recent liquidation. The probability that US stock prices will be higher in a year rose to 47.7 percent in March, from 42.5 percent in February. But that may be a cold consolation, as stocks hit record levels in February before plummeting in a bear market.
The New York Fed survey is internet-based and nationally representative. This edition was held from March 2 to 31, while the February edition was held between February 2 and 28.
Wall Street begins the week on an optimistic note.
US stocks rose on Monday as investors looked for signs that the coronavirus outbreak was peaking in some of the hardest hit places in the world.
The S,amp;P 500 rose more than 5 percent at noon.
After dealing with intense market volatility during the month of March as efforts to stem the spread of the virus weighed on the economy, investors were encouraged by the numbers showing that the rate of new infections and confirmed deaths was slowdown in some areas of Europe. In the United States, the Trump administration, while warning of a difficult week ahead, suggested that the outbreak may be near its peak in some places. New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that the outbreak there could reach its worst point in the coming days.
Analysts highlighted the tentative slowdown in infections in New York as a good sign for other virus hot spots in the United States, as well as stock market sentiment.
"This is why the possibility that the number of New York cases will peak is so important, as it is a sign that the United States will probably peak in two weeks," wrote Dan Clifton, partner of Strategas Research Partners, a financial and economic consulting firm. , in a note.
"This does not mean that everything is clear, nor does it mean that the US economy recovers quickly. But the light at the end of the tunnel is beginning to emerge."
European stocks were trading higher after a modest recovery in Asia that accelerated during the day.
Prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They fell, pushing yields, which move in the opposite direction upward, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rising to 0.65 percent. But the price of oil fell amid a continuing dispute over supplies between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Coronavirus "war bonds,quot; are under consideration, says Kudlow.
President Trump and his economic advisers are considering issuing coronavirus "war bonds,quot; as an effort to finance the rising cost of propping up An economy facing a deep recession.
CNBC television presenter Jim Cramer has been publicly calling on the Trump administration to issue war bonds to finance the financial aid effort and mobilize the country. On Monday, he asked Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, if the concept was on the table.
"You know, Jimmy, as far as I'm concerned, I think it's a great idea," said Kudlow. "This is a time, it seems to me, to sell bonds in order to raise money for the war effort."
Kudlow said he has spoken to Mr. Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the idea. They have not decided whether to go ahead or what the maturity or rate of the bonds would be. It is possible that a war bond is just the renamed existing 30-year bond.
Earlier in Trump's tenure, Mnuchin formally studied the possibility of issuing 50 or 100-year bonds, but discovered that there was not enough appetite in the market. In January, the Treasury Department announced plans launch 20-year bonds for the first time since 1986.
When asked by Mr. Cramer about the idea last week, Mr. Mnuchin suggested that the current bond menu is insufficient.
"You can buy as many years as you want," said Mnuchin. "That's not a problem."
There has been debate in Europe about the possibility of the European Union issuing "crown bonds,quot; to help finance health systems and emergency employment measures.
Democrats tell Mnuchin to move fast with the help of airlines.
New York Senator Chuck Schumer, Democratic leader and President Nancy Pelosi called on the Trump administration to quickly provide direct pay assistance to US airlines.
Major airlines began submitting their requests for government support to the Treasury Department on Friday, but there is growing concern within the industry that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will demand strict terms, such as large equity stakes in companies, to ensure that taxpayers are compensated.
Democrats, in a letter reviewed by The New York Times on Sunday, said they fear that if Mr. Mnuchin tries too hard to reach a deal, the airlines will refuse and lay off more workers.
The Treasury did not comment on the legislators' letter.
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon expects a "bad recession,quot;.
Jamie Dimon's annual letter to shareholders is widely read on Wall Street: He often uses it to analyze not only the bank's performance, but also regulation, the economy, and America's role in the world. In its The latest letter, released today, the CEO of JPMorgan, the largest bank in the United States, says he expects "a bad recession combined with some kind of financial stress similar to the 2008 global financial crisis."
Companies have recently withdrawn more than $ 50 billion from their lines of credit with the bank, which "dramatically exceeds,quot; the amount borrowers took advantage of during the Great Recession, Dimon wrote. Still, JPMorgan had nearly $ 300 billion in commitments not withdrawn at the end of last month, he added.
The bank kept three-quarters of its 5,000 branches open during the pandemic. Like other banks, JPMorgan has waived some fees and has extended the payment periods for mortgages, car loans, and the like. "We are exposing ourselves to billions of dollars in additional credit losses as we help both consumers and business customers through these difficult times," wrote Mr. Dimon. The projected impact on the bank's earnings, which generated $ 36 billion in net profit last year, will be detailed when it reports its first financial quarter next week.
In his letter, Mr. Dimon also added his voice to the chorus of industry captains concerned with restarting the economy, noting that a "disciplined,quot; reopening "would minimize the time, scope and suffering caused by the economic downturn."
With much of the country under stay-at-home orders keeping drivers off the road, Allstate says it will issue partial rebates to most of its auto insurance customers, while American Family Insurance said it would issue clients one-time payments of $ 50 per vehicle.
The company said Monday it would return 15 percent of customer premiums for April and May. The refund will be sent back to Allstate, Esurance and Encompass customers through their usual payment method or will be credited to their accounts. The payments would total more than $ 600 million, the company said.
Tom Wilson, CEO of Allstate, cited "an unprecedented decline in driving,quot; as the reason for the refunds. "This is fair because driving less means fewer accidents," he said. he said in a statement.
Allstate also allows auto and home insurance clients to delay two consecutive payments or choose to pay what they can afford. It is also expanding insurance coverage to people who use their personal vehicles to deliver food, medicine, and other goods for commercial purposes, activities that are generally not covered by personal auto insurance policies.
Economists are putting their skills into action in the fight against the coronavirus.
As epidemiologists, virologists, and other health experts struggle to understand the coronavirus and fight its spread, economists believe they can help.
An economist at the Inter-American Development Bank, who usually spends his days thinking about industrial policy in Latin America, recently looked at a map showing that hospitals may not have the resources to treat patients, while those in other regions have many supplies. That's the kind of problem, he argued, that economists can help solve.
They could help establish a new market for ventilators, for example, that would allow surplus hospitals to move their equipment to facilities facing a deficit.
The New York governor on Friday issued an executive order telling hospitals to share fans. But he does not have the power to enforce order.
An economist said the federal government could establish an agreement between the states that requires sharing. It could also act as a clearinghouse for ventilators or offer incentives to hospitals that lend or rent their equipment.
As governments order Americans to stay home during the pandemic and for households across the country to turn Amazon For food, medicine and other supplies, many of the more than 400,000 warehouse workers who fulfill the online retailer's orders have remained on the job. The challenge lies in keeping them there.
Grocery orders have been up to 50 times higher within Amazon, and the company is struggling to keep its warehouses serviced as concern grows that these mass distribution centers have been contaminated, according to more than 30 current and former employees of Amazon who spoke to The New York Times.
Last month, a person with knowledge of the situation said worker attendance inside Amazon warehouses had dropped as much as 30 percent.
Although Amazon is not unionized, the situation has provided an added advantage for workplace organizers within the company to demand higher wages and better sick leave. Last week, small groups of workers staged protests against working conditions inside two Amazon warehouses, and government officials in New York State and New York City said they were investigating whether the company improperly fired an employee. it was part of a protest on Staten Island.
The coronavirus is spreading, but two veteran business leaders, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, have been left with a start date of Monday for Quibi, a short-form video application for smartphones that they hope will attract millions of subscribers.
The two have a combined 80-year experience in leadership roles at some of the country's top companies. But nearly two years have passed in startup mode, fueling investors to contribute nearly $ 1.8 billion and bringing producers and stars like Jennifer Lopez, LeBron James, Chance the Rapper, Idris Elba, Chrissy Teigen and more on board. Now Mr. Katzenberg and Mrs. Whitman are ready to introduce their company.
"This is going to be a massive home run or a massive swing," said Michael Goodman, a media analyst at Strategy Analytics.
Quibi, an acronym for "Quick Snacks," will offer movies, reality shows, and news shows made for the smartphone, with no installation lasting more than 10 minutes. Its offerings fall into three main categories: movies to be released in chapters; documentaries and reality shows without a script; and fast news and sports reports from NBC, BBC, ESPN and others. Fifty shows will be available on Monday.
However, there is the question of how much people are willing to spend on streaming at a time when Almost 10 million people are out of work. Quibi (rhymes with "libby,quot;) announced last month that it would be free for the first three months. After that, the cost will be $ 5 a month with ads and $ 8 without them.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
BMW He said Monday that he was extending production suspension at his plant in Spartanburg, S.C., for three weeks until at least April 30.
-
Boeing has extended the shutdown of its production operations in the Seattle area "until further notice,quot;. The company's workforce has been hard hit by the pandemic and its business has been hit by the base of the travel industry.
-
Japan will offer an economic rescue package valued at about a fifth of its annual economic output, or nearly a trillion dollars, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday, to prevent its economy from collapsing under the stress of the coronavirus as it prepares to Declare a state of emergency that could stop many of the company's businesses.
The reports were contributed by Karen Weise, Alan Rappeport, Ron Lieber, Kate Conger, Ben Dooley, Cade Metz, Jeanna Smialek, Stanley Reed, Nicole Sperling, Neal E. Boudette, Eduardo Porter, Jason Karaian, Jack Ewing, Mohammed Hadi, Katie Robertson, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.