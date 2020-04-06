Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

Expectations that people will lose their jobs are skyrocketing.

Consumer pessimism about the job market is testing new limits, according to a Federal Reserve survey conducted in March when the coronavirus swept the United States, closed businesses, and left hundreds of thousands of people out of work.

Expectations that unemployment will be higher within a year soared, rising to 50.9 percent from 34.2 percent in February and setting a new high series, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Consumer Expectations Survey. Workers put the chance that they could lose their own job over the next year at 18.5 percent in March, an increase of 4.7 percentage points and also the highest since the series began in mid-2013.

"The expected growth in household income and spending slowed dramatically and the perceived availability of credit worsened," according to the New York Fed. "For both income and expense growth expectations, the decline was widespread across all age, education and income groups."

If there was a bright spot, it is that consumers expect stocks to rebound after their recent liquidation. The probability that US stock prices will be higher in a year rose to 47.7 percent in March, from 42.5 percent in February. But that may be a cold consolation, as stocks hit record levels in February before plummeting in a bear market.