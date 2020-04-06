Live presentation will launch for COVID-19 charities – Deadline

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Theatrical Live Performance Flea bag It will launch online to support a large number of COVID-19 charities.

Recorded at the Wyndham & # 39; s Theater in London in 2019, the show will initially be available to air in the UK and Ireland via the On Demand streaming site of Soho Theater starting today, Monday, April 6. . Then it will expand to the US. USA Through Amazon Prime Video as well as in Australia, New Zealand and Canada starting Friday, April 10.

The program fees, which will cost £ 4 ($ 5), will be distributed to charities including The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together and Acting For Others, as well as the newly launched Fleabag Support Fund, which will distribute grants of £ 2,500 to Freelancers working in the UK theater industry affected by the crisis. Fundraising support has already started with £ 356,000 raised from a substantial donation from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and more donations from TodayTix and an anonymous donor. A US charity. USA It will be revealed later this week.

The show, produced by DryWrite, Soho Theater and Annapurna Theater and directed by Vicky Jones, was initially a one-woman show by Waller-Bridge before going on television, via BBC Three and Amazon, before the star will take you back to the movies. theater.

Waller-Bridge said, "I hope this filmed performance of Flea bag It can help raise money while providing some theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all of our partners and creative team who have given up their royalties on this production to raise money for such vital causes in this incredibly challenging situation. All the money raised will support the people in our society who are fighting for us on the front line and those devastated by the crisis, including members of the theater community. Thanks in advance to those who donate. Now go to bed with Flea bag. It's for charity. "