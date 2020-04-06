Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast of "Hamilton,quot; stunned a 9-year-old superfan with a presentation on John Krasinski's YouTube show

The best birthday present!
John Krasinski has been bringing much-needed positivity with his new YouTube series, Some good news. Use the program to talk about moving stories and bring special guests.
Last week, he met his ex The office co-star Steve Carell in the first episode. On Sunday night, its second episode also had something very special for viewers.
It all started when John showed that a mother tweeted Lin-Manuel Miranda, saying that his family was supposed to see Hamilton for the ninth birthday of her daughter Aubrey, who is a huge fan. But due to the pandemic, their plans changed, so they saw Mary Poppins returns.
John then adorably interviewed Aubrey in midair. "I heard that you are a great Hamilton fan. One to ten, what do we think, are we seven or eight or …? John asked. Aubrey quickly replied:
John shared some good news: "The issue of social estrangement is very important, so I have a deal for you: when it is all over, I will take you and your mother to New York and you will see Hamilton on Broadway. How does that sound? "
Aubrey's face says it all!
But that's not all John had in store for Aubrey's birthday.
He introduced Aubrey to the new Mary Poppins, Emily Blunt!
Just when Emily was talking to Aubrey, someone appeared on Zoom!
Aubrey was absolutely speechless.
When John explained that he is sending Aubrey to see Hamilton In New York City, Lin Manuel decided to make his dreams come true a little earlier. "That is incredible, I think we can overcome that now," he said.
the Hamilton The cast began to appear "Alexander Hamilton,quot;, which turns out to be Aubrey's favorite song from the musical.
HE. ALL. ORIGINAL. TO EMIT.
He was looking at me with clouded eyes and I can't even imagine what Aubrey was feeling!
