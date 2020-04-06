Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘Hamilton’ Cast Zoom-Bomb John Krasinski – Deadline

John Krasinski, with a little help from Lin-Manuel Miranda and some friends, Zoom reunited the original cast of Broadway Hamilton Sunday for a Florida fan whose now canceled ninth birthday plans were to include a visit to the musical.

After reading about the girl Aubrey from Jacksonville, Florida on social media, Krasinski arranged a Zoom conversation with her in her new YouTube series. Some good newsHe first surprised the girl by bringing his wife Emily Blunt. Aubrey said she was looking Mary Poppins returns instead of seeing Hamilton because the movie was co-starring Miranda (no she has never been seen The office)

After Blunt and Krasinski jokingly dismiss Miranda as a backup dancer, the man himself Zoom-bombards the conversation, followed by Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo as the original cast performs, each of they. home – the song "Alexander Hamilton".

The cast meeting is the highlight of Krasinski’s Episode 2 Some good news, a YouTube comedy chat show in which the actor highlights good deeds and positive news during the COVID-19 crisis. Last week, Krasinski's special guest was his old man Office boss Steve Carell.

Review the Hamilton meeting in the video above, starting at 8:26 mark.