Lil Yachty pays fans $ 500 to drink her own urine!

Self-quarantine really has people bored at home with nothing else to do, and rapper Lil Yachty paid a fan a $ 500 to drink his own urine, and the fan forced him.

The boy goes to the bathroom and fills his glass with pee, which was already sitting there, and proceeds to drink it. Yachty looks stunned when the fan starts to lower his urine.

The rapper can be heard cheering on the fan, telling him to "keep going."

"Go on, go on, go on. Go ahead. You got it, go on," he says. The fan continues to drink the amber liquid until the entire glass is finished. We think he definitely made that $ 500.

Some of the rapper's fans weren't impressed with the video and called him online for his followers to drink his own pee, but Yachty says he didn't force the fan to drink it and had no regrets.