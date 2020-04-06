Lil Pump explains why she shaved her eyebrows

Rapper Lil Pump has been in the headlines lately, not because of his music but because he completely shaved his eyebrows.

The rapper recently explained to his fans why he made the move controversial, and is blaming Tiger King star Carole Baskin.

"So the reason I shaved my eyebrows is because that bitch Carole Baskin, damn it, she killed her husband and fed him the damn tigers!" he said. "THAT STUPID B * TCH CAROL BASKIN," the publication captioned.

Blaming Baskin is a trend that started on social media after the docuseries aired. Star Joe Exotic blamed her for everything on the show, and it's become something of a joke.

Recently, local police revealed that they are once again searching for clues to the disappearance of her second husband, Don Lewis. Some believe that Baskin killed Lewis and fed him with his tigers.