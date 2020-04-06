Home Entertainment Lil Pump explains why she shaved her eyebrows

Lil Pump explains why she shaved her eyebrows

Rapper Lil Pump has been in the headlines lately, not because of his music but because he completely shaved his eyebrows.

The rapper recently explained to his fans why he made the move controversial, and is blaming Tiger King star Carole Baskin.

"So the reason I shaved my eyebrows is because that bitch Carole Baskin, damn it, she killed her husband and fed him the damn tigers!" he said. "THAT STUPID B * TCH CAROL BASKIN," the publication captioned.

