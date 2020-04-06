Liam Hemsworth talks about how he kept his head level after Miley Cyrus split

%MINIFYHTML6fca8dc4e941c2944bcad8ac170dc2e576%

Men's health

Months after finalizing his divorce from the hit creator & # 39; Wrecking Ball & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; The Hunger Games & # 39; He talks about his life after the shocking separation and during the coronavirus blockade.

Up News Info –

Liam Hemsworth stayed "balanced" after separating from ex-wife Miley Cyrus throwing himself into an intense exercise regimen.

The Australian actor and Miley announced their separation last August (19), and finalized their divorce in January.

And although the pop star's love life has been in the headlines due to a post-split affair with blogger Kaitlynn Carter and her romance with the current boyfriend Cody SimpsonLiam kept his head down as he concentrated on fitness.

"These past six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and keeping myself balanced, I would say exercise has been very important to me," he told Australian Men & # 39; s Health magazine.

"The Hunger Games"The star had to start running because of her role in the upcoming television thriller"Most dangerous game", but now he has abandoned the activity since he" hated "long distance jogging.

Instead, during the crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Liam has joined people like Jared Leto Y Jake Gyllenhaal for workouts designed by fitness guru Rise Movement Jason Walsh.

"We do workouts of 60 minutes or more sometimes," reveals the 30-year-old man. "It's just high intensity. A mix of calisthenics, sled pulls, sled push and a lot of free weight stuff. But we don't stop for the 60 minutes. You're sweating and breathing hard, but also moving a lot of weight too."

<br />

However, Liam has also found love again and is now dating a 23-year-old Australian model. Gabriella Brooks, 23, after having published the relationship in January.