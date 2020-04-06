Liam Hemsworth on how he remained "balanced,quot; after Miley Cyrus' breakup

The beginning of 2020 was a bit overwhelming for him, to say the least, but after finalizing his divorce with Miley Cyrus in February-Liam Hemsworth he is living his life to the fullest.

In January of this year, E! News learned that the former couple had worked out the details of their divorce and reached an agreement. Later, it was confirmed that their marriage had officially ended after a judge had signed the finalization of their divorce. In August 2019, Hemsworth filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences,quot; as the reason for the separation.

Now speaking to Men's health Australia is opening up about how fitness not only helped build those His arms, but how to exercise also helped during his most difficult times.

"Honestly, these past six months, for keeping my head level and staying balanced, I would say exercise has been very important to me," the 30-year-old told the publication.