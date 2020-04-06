Liam Hemsworth admits he's been 'rebuilding' after her separation from Miley Cyrus!

%MINIFYHTML406733d2893e1c98463e86ca0373b41176%

Breaks are rarely easy, especially when they occur after long relationships. This is the case with Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus too, it seems!

Liam and Miley were romantically involved, from time to time, for no less than a decade, so even though their royal marriage didn't last long, their final separation was really painful.

In a new interview, the actor spoke about their split six months after it happened, revealing that he now feels great.

That said, he explained how he managed to stay balanced after going through that division.

The celebrity couple ended things, seemingly for the best, in August and Liam seems happy and in a great place in the present.

So how did you do it? Well, as a result, his time in the gym and also training for his most dangerous Game role, really helped him forget about the divorce.

This is what he revealed during his cover interview for Men’s Health Australia.

Liam mentioned that he had left the trials of the past decade behind, prompting the interviewer to ask whether or not his focus is now on "rebuilding."

'Reconstruction? Yes, that's a good way of saying it,' he replied, laughing.

Later, he explained that: ‘These past 6 months, honestly, for keeping my head level and keeping my balance, I would say that the exercise has been really great for me. I spent most of the project running through the streets and getting hit too. But it was a great thing because it kept me moving. I was doing like ten (kilometers) a day or something at one point, which I've never done in my life. "

And he was not the only one to affirm that he is happier than ever.

Her coach Jason Walsh also told the magazine that her great state of mind really helped with her fitness journey – and the other way around, of course!



