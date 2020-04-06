LHHNY's Kimbella requests husband Juelz Santana be released from prison

Kimbella, the faithful wife of rapper Dipset Juelz Santana, has started a petition to release him from prison as the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation.

Juelz is supposed to be released sometime during the summer, but prisons have been releasing people who might be susceptible to the virus.

The petition says:

"#FreeJuelzSantana AKA Laron James needs to be released during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently locked up for 2 weeks due to the Covid 19 virus outbreak. He has served 13 months in FCI Petersburg and must be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence on home confinement. BOP and the Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron. He is a good husband, father, son, brother, friend and positively influences the media as a legendary rap artist. We need him to sign this request for Laron James, aka Juelz Santana, to come home. "

Click here to sign the petition.