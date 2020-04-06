LeBron James allegedly engaged to Adrienne Bailon and cheated on her

%MINIFYHTML264e9842663c7205b766948732cd885075%

The Los Angeles Lakers player reportedly dated the actress and co-host of & # 39; The Real & # 39; for seven months in 2003 and they were engaged for two months, before they broke off their alleged affair with another actress.

Lebron James& # 39; alleged past relationship with Adrienne Bailon has been discovered According to a dating website, Whosdatedwho.com, the NBA star was in love with the actress before he married his high school girlfriend, Savannah Brinson.

As the website states, the basketball player and "The real"Co-host dated for seven months after meeting in May 2003. They allegedly got engaged in December of the same year, but separated two months later in February 2004 because he cheated on her.

"Adrienne Bailon 18, of teen pop group 3LW and Lebron James 19 Basketball Rookie Phenom, left after Lebron confessed to cheating on her with more than fifteen women," reads a quote from the website. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star, who reportedly proposed to Adrienne with a $ 150,000 diamond and platinum ring, was said to have cheated on her with fellow actress. Meagan Good.

"He had cheated on me before with a person, an actress (our sources tell us that the sensual Meagan Goode) but she told me that she loved me and that she 'seduced him'," Adrienne was allegedly quoted at the time . "I just can't believe I have been fooled so many times by so many people," she reportedly shared while holding back tears. "I was loyal to him throughout our relationship, and that's the thanks I deserve, that's ****."

Adrienne is also alleged to have learned of Lebron's unfaithful liaison when she came home with the stench of another woman's "lower region". She recalled, "I found out on Valentine's Day every day of the year. I smelled him, and he couldn't even look me in the eye and tell me I was wrong. However, I wish him well on Valentine's Day. " future, because you will never find someone who loves you like me. "

However, this must be taken with a grain of salt as there is no other record that shows LeBron and Adrienne's alleged romantic relationship. He has been married to Savannah since 2013, but they have been together longer. They have three children together, Bronny (born in 2004), Bryce (born in 2007), and Zhuri (born in 2014).