‘Last week tonight’ talks about DeSantis, Kushner and Coronavirus – Deadline

Once again, Last week tonight It came from what John Oliver likes to call the "empty white void" to shed more light on how certain people in leadership positions in our country are managing the coronavirus outbreak. Spoiler alert: some of them are doing a good job, while others – well, not so much.

After trying Jeremy Renner's album "The Medicine," he began by saying, "I hate this moment in human history so much."

Earlier this week, Donald Trump said the White House is projecting 100,000-240,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the next two weeks. In addition to the fact that leading disease forecasters are puzzled by these numbers, Trump somehow tried to spin the numbers as a good job on his part because they are not in the millions. Oliver said it is the most callous way to minimize the death of Americans as much as possible.

Related story & # 39; Westworld & # 39 ;: Who is inside those pearls? Evan Rachel Wood provides tonight's Episode 4 leads and conversations

Oliver points out that the federal response has actively made matters worse, such as failed deployment of tests and responsibility for supplies across states. Jared Kushner, whom Oliver referred to as a far-right Pinocchio, said during a press conference that states, many of which are in dire need of supplies, should not have the federal supply reserve. Or as he referred to them: "our reserves".

Still, Oliver praised the work of California Governor Gavin Newsom, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during the crisis. On the other hand, he addressed the most irresponsible handling of other governors, including Brian Kemp of Georgia, who did not realize that there are asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers, although most of us have known this since February. Meanwhile, Kay Ivey of Alabama refused to implement a stay-at-home order because they are not California or New York, despite the fact that the growth rate of the coronavirus in Alabama is higher than that of California.

"I'll give you this … Alabama is neither California nor New York," said Oliver. "It is, of course, Alabama, a state whose flag says" We are working on it "; whose stamp says" This is where Alabama is "and its data page at 50 states.com contains 50 facts about Indiana."

Of all the governors, Oliver calls Florida Ron DeSantis the worst. The state experienced an explosion of cases throughout March, which is alarming considering that 1 in 5 of its residents is over 65, which is a high-risk age for COVID-19. DeSantis said he would only issue a state order to stay home if the president told him to. "When he did the right thing, he screwed it up," Oliver said.

DeSantis exempted churches by banning large gatherings and exempting them from the requirements of social distancing. Oliver said DeSantis made it impossible for localities, even at critical points, to override it, which is clearly dangerous. "You are not protected from the coronavirus just because you are in church," Oliver laughs.

He goes on to say that the success of our COVID-19 containing country is as good as our worst governor, especially when the federal government gives up responsibility. Oliver called all of this "infuriating" before cutting a clip of Kushner talking about how this is a moment in time when some of the leaders will show that they are "better managers than others."

"Yeah, no shit Jared," replied Oliver. "Certain people are better managers than others, and it seems that other people are content to just sit back and watch the bad guys make decisions that will cost people's lives in the hope that all Americans will learn a valuable lesson as they die."

He continued, "I know Jared Kushner must have an empathy reserve somewhere … but it seems like it's his empathy and he's not allowed to spread it to anyone else."