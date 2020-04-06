Larry David takes Woody Allen's side after reading his memory & # 39; Fantastic & # 39;

WENN

Larry david is waiting Woody Allen amid allegations of child abuse. Two weeks after the silent release of "Annie Hall"The controversial memories of the filmmaker, the star / creator of"Curb your enthusiasm"He opened up about how he thought of" Apropos of Nothing ", calling it a" fantastic "book.

In a profile interview for The New York Times, the 72-year-old comedian said, "Yes, it's great, it's a fantastic book, a lot of fun." He made his statement explaining, "You feel like you're in the room with him and yes, it's a great book and it's hard to walk away after reading that book thinking this guy did something wrong."

"Apropos of Nothing" was quietly released on March 23 by Arcade Publishing, less than a month after Hachette Book Group decided to withdraw it from its release plan after a pullout organized by its staff members. "After listening, we concluded that moving forward with the publication would not be feasible for HBG," the publishing company announced at the time.

In the 400-page memoir, Allen emphasized her innocence as she delved into the sexual abuse allegations made by her adoptive daughter. Dylan Farrow. "I never put my finger on Dylan, I never did anything that could be misinterpreted as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish", "the"Midnight in Paris"declared the filmmaker.

"One of the saddest things in my life was that I was deprived of the years of raising Dylan and could only dream of showing him Manhattan and the joys of Paris and Rome," he continued. "To this day, Soon-Yi and I would welcome Dylan with open arms if he ever wanted to communicate with us like Moses did, but so far that's only a dream."

Elsewhere in the memoirs, the "A rainy day in New York"The director also discussed his affair with his former partner. Mia Farrowadopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. Speaking about the hatred he felt by marrying the woman who is 35 years his junior, he said, "Sometimes when things got tough and they criticized me everywhere, they asked me if I knew the outcome, would you ever wish I didn't Having never done it? He contacted Soon-Yi. I always replied that he would do it again in an instant. "