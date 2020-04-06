Lady GaGa teams up with nightly presenters to curate Coronavirus fundraising special

%MINIFYHTMLc5e974fb8e468cb7885d7157e33a3a4b76%

WENN

To be presented by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, & # 39; One World: Together at Home & # 39; It will air on NBC, ABC, and CBS on April 18 to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief effort.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga partnering with US night hosts. USA Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy KimmelY Stephen Colbert for a historic worldwide broadcast to raise funds to fight the coronavirus.

The Oscar winner will serve as curator of "One World: Together at Home," organized in collaboration with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization on April 18.

The two-hour event, which will air live from each of the stars' homes, will celebrate community health workers and feature comedians Fallon, Kimmel, and Colbert as hosts, with appearances by Paul MCCARTNEY, Elton John, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie eilish, Green Day& # 39; s Billie Joe Armstrong, Idris Elba, Stevie wonder, Kerry Washington, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, J Balvin, Maluma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and FINNES.

<br />

The large digital gathering, which will be broadcast simultaneously on NBC, ABC and CBS networks in the United States, while broadcasting on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video and other platforms, will also offer educational information about the pandemic with interviews. with health experts.

Donations received during the showcase will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.