Lady Gaga helps raise $ 35 million for coronavirus relief efforts

Lady Gaga is ready to do its part to help those affected by the Coronavirus.
As millions of Americans continue to practice social distancing and follow orders to stay home, the Grammy winner is working hard to raise funds for relief efforts.
During a speech at the World Health Organization press conference on Monday morning, Lady Gaga revealed that she has partnered with Global Citizen to raise $ 35 million in seven days.
"We are very grateful to all the health professionals across the country and around the world who are on the front line during COVID-19. This global pandemic is a catastrophe. I am very grateful for them and I am praying for those who are sick. "he shared during his speech which was played on C-SPAN. "I would also like to send my prayers to those who are losing their jobs and are struggling to feed themselves and their children. We are raising money for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Fund."
So how did you raise an impressive amount of money in such a short time?
With the help of tech companies, philanthropists from around the world, and corporate companies, now listed on the singer's "corporate friendliness list,quot;, Lady Gaga has helped raise funds to help with essential PPE, supplies, and test kits. Additionally, the money will help laboratories process tests faster, while helping research efforts.
"It has been an honor helping with this great broadcast event … where we need to tell the stories and celebrate the frontline community, healthcare workers and their acts of kindness," Lady Gaga shared after helping to heal the special. . "We celebrate and highlight the unique and friendly global community that is emerging right now."
She added: "We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit."
One world: together at home will air live on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on ABC, NBC, iHeartMedia and ViacomCBS Networks.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
