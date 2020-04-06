Lady Gaga helps raise $ 35 million for coronavirus relief efforts

Lady Gaga is ready to do its part to help those affected by the Coronavirus.

As millions of Americans continue to practice social distancing and follow orders to stay home, the Grammy winner is working hard to raise funds for relief efforts.

During a speech at the World Health Organization press conference on Monday morning, Lady Gaga revealed that she has partnered with Global Citizen to raise $ 35 million in seven days.

"We are very grateful to all the health professionals across the country and around the world who are on the front line during COVID-19. This global pandemic is a catastrophe. I am very grateful for them and I am praying for those who are sick. "he shared during his speech which was played on C-SPAN. "I would also like to send my prayers to those who are losing their jobs and are struggling to feed themselves and their children. We are raising money for the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Fund."

So how did you raise an impressive amount of money in such a short time?