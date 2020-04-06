La La Anthony melts hearts with adorable new photo of husband Carmelo Anthony and son Kiyan

Home Entertainment La La Anthony melts hearts with adorable new photo of husband Carmelo...

Model and actress La La Anthony recently took to social media where fans' hearts melted with a fantastic photo showing the loves of her life.

La La chose to share a beautiful, never-before-seen photo of NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his 13-year-old son, Kiyan.

the Power The actress made sure to explain that the photo was taken before the family decided to quarantine in New York due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

In the cute photo, the father and son duo are grinning from ear to ear while dining at a restaurant. The image appeared a few days after Kiyan confirmed that his family lived under the same roof in a sweet rap video.

In a TikTok video on his Instagram, Kiyan used Roddy Ricch's song "The Box,quot; to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He rapped: "Pulling out the broom and the mop / Trying to stop the COVID / Bussin & # 39; all the dripping from the box … / I can't play basketball, Imma bum / Playing dad one on one, he's going crazy / Stay in your crib, take it easy … / Call my family and friends / They may need me. "

In a recent interview, La La spoke about the joys of motherhood by saying, “Kiyan is the best thing that ever happened to me. It is what I am most proud of. Having it is the roughest thing I've ever done, so I definitely feel more powerful when I'm in mom mode. "

She added: “My mother always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single mother. That is why my goal in life was always not to be broken. It wasn't about having a career; I didn't even know what I wanted to do. But I knew how it felt to be broke, and I never wanted to have that feeling again. ”

She also talked about her new role in season 3 of Lena Waithe's Showtime series, The Chi: “I play a neighborhood chef who tries to be respected in his field, but people don't take her seriously. I can't cook for shit. I've been trying to learn for the show because I realized that I've been trusting my son to feed us both. He took a cooking class at school and makes a great breakfast. "

La La is conquering new terrain.


