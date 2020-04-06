La La Anthony melts hearts with adorable new photo of husband Carmelo Anthony and son Kiyan

Model and actress La La Anthony recently took to social media where fans' hearts melted with a fantastic photo showing the loves of her life.

La La chose to share a beautiful, never-before-seen photo of NBA star Carmelo Anthony and his 13-year-old son, Kiyan.

the Power The actress made sure to explain that the photo was taken before the family decided to quarantine in New York due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

In the cute photo, the father and son duo are grinning from ear to ear while dining at a restaurant. The image appeared a few days after Kiyan confirmed that his family lived under the same roof in a sweet rap video.

In a TikTok video on his Instagram, Kiyan used Roddy Ricch's song "The Box,quot; to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He rapped: "Pulling out the broom and the mop / Trying to stop the COVID / Bussin & # 39; all the dripping from the box … / I can't play basketball, Imma bum / Playing dad one on one, he's going crazy / Stay in your crib, take it easy … / Call my family and friends / They may need me. "

In a recent interview, La La spoke about the joys of motherhood by saying, “Kiyan is the best thing that ever happened to me. It is what I am most proud of. Having it is the roughest thing I've ever done, so I definitely feel more powerful when I'm in mom mode. "

She added: “My mother always made it work with whatever she had to keep our family together, even when she was a single mother. That is why my goal in life was always not to be broken. It wasn't about having a career; I didn't even know what I wanted to do. But I knew how it felt to be broke, and I never wanted to have that feeling again. ”

She also talked about her new role in season 3 of Lena Waithe's Showtime series, The Chi: “I play a neighborhood chef who tries to be respected in his field, but people don't take her seriously. I can't cook for shit. I've been trying to learn for the show because I realized that I've been trusting my son to feed us both. He took a cooking class at school and makes a great breakfast. "

La La is conquering new terrain.



