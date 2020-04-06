Kristin Cavallari and Jay Culter have been quarantined on an "empty island,quot; in the Bahamas for three weeks due to the coronavirus.

These are Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler. You can meet them from Lagoon beach I The hills, the NFL and its brands.
About three weeks ago, on March 15 to be exact, Kristin posted an Instagram photo of herself and her stylist, Justin Anderson, hanging out in the Bahamas. It should be noted that this was two days after a national emergency was declared in the United States, and that Kristin lives in Nashville, not the Bahamas.
Anderson published the same photo that day with the caption: "You go to work – people judge. Your social distance – people judge. Just wash your hands, keep your space and take advantage of this time to be positive and take care of your loved ones,quot; .
Two days later, on March 17, Anderson posted another photo, this time with boyfriend Austin Rhodes, Kristin, and Jay. In the caption, he revealed that his group is "trapped on an empty island and forced to quarantine." He said he was "afraid that we will go home when they let us return to the United States," indicating that they were being prohibited from returning home.
However, television writer and researcher Claire Downs, who has a full thread about this On Twitter, he noted that the Bahamas had not restricted travel. I know. Despite the travel ban on non-US citizens from Europe, they would also have been allowed to return. Probably.
And it seems that everyone is still there, on whatever island they are in the Bahamas, waiting for the pandemic. Just yesterday Kristin posted a video of her and Justin working on a dock.
There also appears to be a tennis court on its empty island.
Justin updated five days ago that they have been in "three weeks of isolation,quot; and have reached their rhythm, alternating child observation tasks so that adults can exercise.
There is still time for full-on photos!
Meanwhile, Jay has just posted photos of himself on the beach with estimates of what day it was. Here's one who thinks it was around "day 19 or so."
He also seems to have become friends with a volleyball called Molten.
Anyway, you can see a full timeline of the Cavallari / Cutler / Anderson / Rhodes quarantine at this thread by Claire Downs.
Please pray for these poor souls.
