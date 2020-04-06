KP: A Genius Story: Andy Flower lost support from the start as a coach | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLecbd287f91e0fbf12eb2f919476164bf76%

















20:25



Here is the story of how Kevin Pietersen's career in England came to an end after the ash shake 5-0 in Australia.

Here is the story of how Kevin Pietersen's career in England came to an end after the ash shake 5-0 in Australia.

He entertained, amazed, enraged, and divided. But for many cricket fans in England, Kevin Pietersen is the best hitter they have ever seen.

He achieved four Ashes victories, a first ICC World Trophy, nearly 14,000 international races and was involved in his fair share of controversy.

In & # 39; Story of a genius & # 39;Nasser Hussain charts the ups and downs of KP's career in England, as well as his education in South Africa and his future plans.

Every Monday for the next few weeks, we're re-posting the episodes on skysports.com – we started with & # 39; Taking the Leap & # 39 ;, as we traced the first years of KP's career, moving on to his debut in England and international.

The ashes of 2005 took center stage in Episode Two, just like Pietersen did when he produced a performance that would change his life and catapult him to stardom.

Things took a different direction in Episode Three titled & # 39; Friend or Enemy & # 39 ;, where we look at the circumstances that led to Pietersen's unfortunate appointment as captain of the national team and subsequent slide.

In Episode Four called & # 39; Debacle Down Under & # 39 ;, which you can see at the top of this page, Nasser focuses on what turned out to be the final act of Pietersen's career in England: the humiliating quiet 5 -0 in Australia in the Ashes series. from 2013/14.

As Alastair Cook's team surrendered the ballot box they had kept only a few months earlier, collapsing against Mitchell Johnson and Ryan Harris, the divisions in England's locker room were exposed.

Pietersen struggled to get along with then head coach Andy Flower towards the end of his playing career.

KP's claims of tension between hitters and bowlers in the squad are backed by tourist Michael Carberry, though Graeme Swann, who retired midway through the series, has a different opinion.

Pietersen is brutally honest in his assessment of England head coach Andy Flower, and reveals the reasons for his fight with teammate Matt Prior, particularly after the Melbourne Test loss.

There are also different views on the decision to end KP's career in England at the end of that series, while his friend Piers Morgan admits the campaign to reinstate him.