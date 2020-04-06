Kodak Black responds to NBA Youngboy: You want to be like me!

Kodak Black had a few words for NBA Youngboy after his rant against the rapper over the weekend via his live Instagram, and Kodak says the NBA wants to be like him.

"You are my youngest boy, you really want to be like me Jit Da The proof is in Da Pudding. I love you, son, son, I think of you every day … I like how Ya Manager Dem BackTrack to fix Da Snitching Sh * t On The Blogs Doe Kuz Dat Cooperation Sh * t Make DA FAM look bad, but it's okay, son-son, dad is not mad at you, it's nothing, "he wrote.

Youngboy flipped over the weekend after Kodak accused him of cooperating with police after his girlfriend / girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather, was arrested for allegedly stabbing her baby.

Youngboy woke up Yaya from his dream and showed the world that they were still together, referring to his "wife,quot; Yaya.

He wants Kodak to bring all the smoke.