Kodak Black responds to NBA Youngboy: You want to be like me!

Bradley Lamb
Kodak Black had a few words for NBA Youngboy after his rant against the rapper over the weekend via his live Instagram, and Kodak says the NBA wants to be like him.

"You are my youngest boy, you really want to be like me Jit Da The proof is in Da Pudding. I love you, son, son, I think of you every day … I like how Ya Manager Dem BackTrack to fix Da Snitching Sh * t On The Blogs Doe Kuz Dat Cooperation Sh * t Make DA FAM look bad, but it's okay, son-son, dad is not mad at you, it's nothing, "he wrote.

