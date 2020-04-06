Kim Kardashian is learning new hairstyles for North and Chicago while distancing herself socially

Like many mothers across the country, Kim Kardashian is looking for ways to occupy her children during the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockout. The Kim The Justice Project documentary aired Sunday night and resulted in another release from prison, as reported by Suzy Kerr, but when the multi-script isn't working to reform the American justice system, it's taking time. with his kids. Now, Kim Kardashian revealed on her official Instagram account, where she has 164 million followers, that she is taking time in quarantine to learn new hairstyles for her daughters North West and Chicago West.

Kim Kardashian shared the following message along with an adorable northwest photo with her hair tied up in a ponytail.

This photo is old, but one thing I'm doing during this time is practicing hairstyles with my girls! Something we will do tonight is get flashlights and watch frogs. There are so many in our backyard at night! 🐸 I'll try to post photos if we spot any in my stories!

You can see the photo below.

Kim Kardashian is not the only one looking for things to do with her children now that people have stayed home and studied at home since the public schools have closed. Kim shared that she has a new respect for teachers after schooling her children at home, she also made it clear that she was delighted that California was having spring break and would not have to continue teaching.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian also shared a bit about the activities she has been doing with her children. She explained that the children have been building forts in almost every room in the mansion. The other day, he shared photos of Psalm West, which is getting closer to his first birthday, playing in a ball hole.

Kim also revealed that she and Kanye have been watching movies they saw as children with their children and some of these included Harry and the Hendersons.

Can you relate to Kim Kardashian's frustration in trying to find activities for her children? Have you been home with your children due to the Coronavirus pandemic looking for fun things to do?



