Kiefer Sutherland pays tribute to her mother, Shirley Douglas, after her death at 86

Kiefer Sutherland mourns the loss of her mother, actress Shirley Douglas. The 53-year-old actor announced the news of his death at 86 on Sunday via Twitter.

"Early this morning, my mother, Shirley Douglas, passed away from complications related to pneumonia (not related to COVID19)," Sutherland wrote. “My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Unfortunately, she had been fighting for her health for quite some time and we as a family knew that this day would come. ”

the 24 Alum went on to say that his heart is broken by families who have unexpectedly lost loved ones due to the coronavirus, and urged his fans to "stay safe."

Although Douglas is known to many Americans as Sutherland's mother, she was an accomplished Canadian actress who starred in movies, television, and on stage. She was also a political activist and the daughter of the founder of Medicare of Canada, Tommy Douglas.

Some of her most notable roles during her career included Mrs. Starch in Stanley Kubrick's 1963 film. LolitaLaura in the David Cronenburg movie from 1988 Dead bellsas well as the role of May Bailey in the Canadian television series of the 1990s Wind on my back.

Born on April 2, 1934, in Weyburn, Saskatchewan, Douglas attended the Banff School of Fine Arts and also studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She married actor Donald Sutherland in 1965 and gave birth to twins Kiefer and Rachel. The couple divorced in 1971. They also shared a son named Thomas with her first husband, Timothy Sicks.

Shirley Douglas was a great talent, a tireless advocate, and a fearless activist who never stopped fighting for what she believed in. His death is a true loss for our country, and I send my condolences to @RealKiefer and his entire family during this difficult time. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 6, 2020

In addition to her acting work, Douglas was a passionate political activist supporting numerous causes, including the civil rights movement, the Black Panthers, and universal health care. He also protested the Vietnam War and co-founded Canada's first chapter of performing artists for nuclear disarmament.

In 2009, she told the Canadian press That being an actress and a political activist kept her away from her children for long periods of time, but ultimately made her a better mother.

"Our jobs, we move around a lot … and that's the reality my kids grew up with: They stay and not happy," Douglas said. "Or you have to decide that you are going to be guilty and not do it, or that you are going to do it and that you will be, in the end, and I hate to use it as an excuse, but that will be a better mother than being bitter at home because you cannot go out "

Shirley Douglas was never afraid to stand up for what she believed in, and said during that 2009 interview that you have to go out and live your life. If you see something that offends you, then you should follow it and resume it.



