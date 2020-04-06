Kiefer Sutherland mourns mother Shirley Douglas' death from non-coronavirus pneumonia

Instagram

Heartbroken by the late veteran actress, the actor of & # 39; Designated Survivor & # 39; says: & # 39; My mother had an extraordinary life. Unfortunately, he had been fighting for his health for quite some time.

Up News Info –

Kiefer Sutherland shared devastating news about the death of her actress mother Shirley Douglas Sunday April 5. The passionate Canadian activist was 86 years old.

Sutherland explained on her Twitter account: "This morning, my mother, Shirley Douglas, passed away due to complications related to pneumonia." The "Designated survivor"The actor, however, assured that his mother's death was not related to COVID-19.

Feeling for the late veteran actress, Sutherland went on to write, "My mother was an extraordinary life. Unfortunately, she had been fighting for her health for quite some time and we as a family knew that this day would come."

Then she shared her pain with everyone who lost loved ones to the Coronavirus. "For any family that has unexpectedly lost loved ones to the Coronavirus, my heart breaks for you. Please stay safe."

Kiefer Sutherland shares devastating news of Shirley Douglas' passing.

Born on April 2, 1934, Douglas was best known for her roles in Stanley Kubrick's "Lolita" (1962) and David Cronenberg's "Dead Ringers" (1988). He also won a Gemini Award for his performance in the 1999 television movie "Shadow Lake". Additionally, Douglas showed tireless support for a variety of causes throughout his life, including the civil rights movement, the Black Panthers, and the fight to save Canada's public health care.

Before her marriage to the Canadian actor Donald sutherland, with whom he had two children (twins Rachel and Kiefer Sutherland) before divorcing, he had another son, Thomas, from a previous marriage.

Having been interested in arts and politics since she was young, Douglas attended the Banff School of Fine Arts and then studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in England. Douglas joined the campaign against the Vietnam War and protested for various causes in the 1960s and 1970s. She was also the co-founder of Canada's first chapter of performing artists for nuclear disarmament.