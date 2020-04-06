Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson meet for a special event and their family is here to attend

It is a family matter for Khloe Kardashian. A new report has emerged claiming that the model and reality TV star plans to be in hiding with her baby, Tristan Thompson, during the quarantine period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An informant spoke to Hollywood life and revealed that the former couple would be together for a special event that will take place next week at their Hidden Hills, California mansion.

Tristan and Khloe will be together to celebrate True's second birthday on April 12. The known person said that the Kardashian / Jenner clan is very supportive of the family reunion for the special day.

The informant said the following on the matter: "The Kardashians support whatever works for Khloe and True, and they are all for her to spend time with Tristan as long as he is good and loyal to her." Everyone really loves Tristan. "

The family friend went on to explain, "They know that Khloe will do what's best for her and her family, and they will be there to help her with whatever she needs." Khloe seems to be very happy right now with the progress she has made with Tristan, both as co-parents and within themselves. And if Khloe is happy, that's really all that matters. Khloe is very clear that they will not be together again at this time, and everyone, including Tristan, is aware of this. There are feelings of love there, but they are not romantically involved at the moment. "

The source went on to say that Khloe will do something small for True due to social estrangement and will have a big party at a later date.

The person shared, “Khloe and Tristan will celebrate True on their birthday and save the big party for when life returns to normal. It's not something Khloe is stressed about because luckily True is still young enough not to really notice. They will have many gifts for her, of course, she will not miss it. And she will be pampered with lots of love from her mom and dad on her special day, and as far as Khloe is concerned, that's the most important gift. "

Many people say that at the end of the quarantine, Khloe will be pregnant again.



