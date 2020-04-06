Keyshia Cole gives OT Genasis her support for singing with 21 Savage, but he tells her not to "start,quot; with him

Roommates, this #QuarantineLife has really brought out the hidden creativity in many of us, and the latest examples are 21 Savage and OT Genasis. After 21 sang with all his heart in some live IG R,amp;B classics, OT said he wanted them to join in for a singing and that's when Keyshia Cole gave his support to OT, but he was naturally a little hesitant.

You may remember a few months ago when OT Genasis set the Internet on fire with its cover of Keyshia Cole's song "Love,quot;. If that sounds like a bell, you probably also remember that she wasn't happy with OT's performance and that you made it known publicly multiple times, even stating that she would like to "leave her classics alone."

That's why OT was a little surprised when he showed her some love and support in his upcoming showdown with 21 Savage.

OT posted the following message on Instagram:

@ 21Savage, you have a beautiful voice brother. I say we have a SING OFF "

Keyshia Cole jumped to the post's comments and wrote that she was voting for OT to win the battle. As soon as he heard her comment, he wrote this:

"Don't start with me again,quot;

OT Genasis has a lot to celebrate these days, having just welcomed his newborn son with ex-girlfriend Malika Haaq, who was born a few weeks ago.

