Keyshia Cole gives 21 savages their support to sing with OT Genasis, but he tells her not to "start,quot; with him

Roommates, this #QuarantineLife has really brought out the hidden creativity in many of us, and the latest examples are 21 Savage and OT Genasis. After 21 was singing some live R,amp;B classics on IG live with his heart, OT said he wanted them to join in for a singing and that's when Keyshia Cole pitched his support for 21, and OT came out with some shade.

You may remember a few months ago when OT Genasis set the Internet on fire with its cover of Keyshia Cole's song "Love,quot;. If that sounds like a bell, you probably also remember that she wasn't happy with OT's performance and that you made it known publicly multiple times, even stating that she would like to "leave her classics alone."

That is why OT was not surprised when he showed 21 Savage some love and support in his upcoming showdown with OT.

OT posted the following message on Instagram:

@ 21Savage, you have a beautiful voice brother. I say we have a SING OFF "

Keyshia Cole chimed in on the post's comments and wrote that she was voting for 21 Savage to win the battle. As soon as he heard her comment, he wrote this:

"Don't start with me again,quot;

OT Genasis has a lot to celebrate these days, having just welcomed his newborn son with ex-girlfriend Malika Haaq, who was born a few weeks ago. We are curious to see who will come out on top in this battle.

Roommates, what do you think about this?