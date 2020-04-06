Kendra Wilkinson reveals her must-have home

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Admit it, you have a minimum of two online shopping tabs open right now. We are not judging, but you better take a look at all Kendra WilkinsonThe essentials.

First Girls next door Star recently launched her new spring collection with Shoedazzle and guess what? Pastels, bold and bright animal prints and neon lights are all the rage.

His latest collaboration with Shoedazzle features a colorful selection of sandals, heels, and sneakers. Basically, all the essential styles you need for your spring and summer wardrobe. The mother of two also had multitasking moms in mind when designing the collection.

"I think you will love my collection because it is so versatile," Kendra shared exclusively with E! News. "You have the perfect options, be it flat shoes or sneakers, during the day with the kids. Every mother deserves to dress comfortably and have a little fun too!"

Kendra can not only select an amazing selection of shoes, but also knows how to maximize comfort at home. The bestselling author shared some of the must-have items from her home and will want to press ‘add to cart as soon as possible. Keep scrolling down to see their picks!