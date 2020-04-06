Kendra Wilkinson reveals her must-have home

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Kendra Wilkinson reveals her must-have home
%MINIFYHTML3978827220ee02eddf38adbc1907d0f876%%MINIFYHTML3978827220ee02eddf38adbc1907d0f89%

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Admit it, you have a minimum of two online shopping tabs open right now. We are not judging, but you better take a look at all Kendra WilkinsonThe essentials.

First Girls next door Star recently launched her new spring collection with Shoedazzle and guess what? Pastels, bold and bright animal prints and neon lights are all the rage.

His latest collaboration with Shoedazzle features a colorful selection of sandals, heels, and sneakers. Basically, all the essential styles you need for your spring and summer wardrobe. The mother of two also had multitasking moms in mind when designing the collection.

"I think you will love my collection because it is so versatile," Kendra shared exclusively with E! News. "You have the perfect options, be it flat shoes or sneakers, during the day with the kids. Every mother deserves to dress comfortably and have a little fun too!"

Kendra can not only select an amazing selection of shoes, but also knows how to maximize comfort at home. The bestselling author shared some of the must-have items from her home and will want to press ‘add to cart as soon as possible. Keep scrolling down to see their picks!

Anaconda Satin PJ Short Set

This satin pajamas is sure to become your new home uniform! Put on a face mask and rerun Kendra on top for a perfect night.

Niccole Street Style Sneakers

These stylish kicks are perfect for those busy and errand days. Try pairing them with biker shorts and an oversized t-shirt for a full urban look.


Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Niccole Street Style Sneakers

Off the shoulder side stripe top and legging set

This set will take you from day to night while ensuring maximum comfort and confidence. Not to mention that the crop top and high waist leggings will accentuate your curves in all the right places.


Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Off Shoulder Set and Legging

Queen of Hearts sunglasses

These glasses are the kind of fun you need in your life right now! Taylor Swift Y Billie eilish They are also big fans of Rad + Refined's unique specs.


Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Refined Rad

Field + Fleur Reed Diffuser 6 oz

With extra time at home, make sure your home smells good. This diffuser will keep your home smelling of orange blossom, sandalwood, and peach for up to four months.


Kendra Wilkinson Home Must-Haves, Field Fleur Reed Diffuser

For a more cozy home inspiration, check out these home office essentials and loungewear options!

—Mike Vulpo report

%MINIFYHTML3978827220ee02eddf38adbc1907d0f810%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here