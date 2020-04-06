Kendall Jenner expected Justin and Hailey Bieber to end up together

Justin Bieber Y Hailey BieberMarriage was something few could predict, including Kendall Jenner.

When the now-married couple got engaged in July 2018, just weeks after rekindling their on-and-off romance, the move took many by surprise. After all, he and ex Selena Gomez Apparently, it had closed again just a few months earlier. To make things even more unpredictable, the couple really surprised fans when they made their way to a New York City court two months after getting engaged and getting married.

In fact, the whirlwind engagement even caused Hailey to double-check. "I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, 'This is the time when I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think it's a bad idea,'" he recalled in his message. Seasons YouTube Docuseries. "Because, in my heart, I knew that was what I wanted to do."

Now, as revealed in a recent Instagram Live with the Mr. and Mrs., gal pal Kendall Jenner He still wanted the relationship for his famous friends, but didn't necessarily know it would come true.