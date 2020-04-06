Kendall Jenner expected Justin and Hailey Bieber to end up together

Justin Bieber Y Hailey BieberMarriage was something few could predict, including Kendall Jenner.
When the now-married couple got engaged in July 2018, just weeks after rekindling their on-and-off romance, the move took many by surprise. After all, he and ex Selena Gomez Apparently, it had closed again just a few months earlier. To make things even more unpredictable, the couple really surprised fans when they made their way to a New York City court two months after getting engaged and getting married.
In fact, the whirlwind engagement even caused Hailey to double-check. "I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, 'This is the time when I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think it's a bad idea,'" he recalled in his message. Seasons YouTube Docuseries. "Because, in my heart, I knew that was what I wanted to do."
Now, as revealed in a recent Instagram Live with the Mr. and Mrs., gal pal Kendall Jenner He still wanted the relationship for his famous friends, but didn't necessarily know it would come true.
When Justin asked the supermodel, "Did you see this coming?" She replied: "Honestly, no, I was super, I didn't know … I think I expected."
"Obviously Hails is my lady and my best friend and, like, I wanted it to be so bad for both of us," she said. "Obviously, she and I have also connected."
The professional from the catwalk added: "It just makes me very happy."
Well, Jenner's hopes clearly came true. After getting married in 2018, the couple is nearing their second wedding anniversary in September.
