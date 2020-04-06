Keep up to date with Celeb's live streams: What to see from April 6-12

Hollywood's biggest celebrities are ready to talk to you – from home, of course!
There's a star-studded lineup of virtual events happening this week, and if you're a pop culture fan like us, something is likely to catch your eye right away. Also, many of their favorite talk shows and evening shows are still new, with guests and hosts working from home.
Check out our full list of events from today, April 6 through April 12.
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, 9 a.m. ET / PT at ABC
Monday: Jon Cryer, Laura Prepon
Tuesday: Tracy Morgan, Jewel, Dra. Jennifer Ashton
Wednesday: Taraji P. Henson, Dra. Wendy Bazilian
Thursday: Victor Rasuk, David Foster, Monica Mangin
Friday: Flashback Friday Favorites
The view, 11am. ET / 10 a.m. PT at ABC
Monday: Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Tuesday: Rachael Ray
Wednesday: Ben McAdams
Thursday: Hot Topic Day
Friday: Ty Burrell
The conversation, 3 p.m. ET at CBS
Monday: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Fortune Feimster
Tuesday: Gayle King, Kunal Nayyar
Wednesday: David Boreanaz, Jay Shetty
Thursday: Gloria Estefan
Friday: Patricia Heaton
Conan, 11 p.m. ET / PT at TBS
Monday: Kevin Bacon
Tuesday: Stephen Colbert
Wednesday: Tracy Morgan
Thursday: Tig Notaro
The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, 11:35 p.m. ET / PT on NBC
Monday: Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Billie Joe Armstrong
Tuesday: Kerry Washington, Russell Wilson, Ciara
Wednesday: Taraji P. Henson, Dua Lipa
Thursday: Mike D and Ad-Rock, Anna Kendrick, Dan White
Friday: Anderson .Paak
Late night with seth meyers, 12:35 a.m. ET / PT on NBC
Monday: Tracy Morgan
Tuesday: Senator Kamala Harris
Wednesday: Jim Gaffigan
A little late with Lilly Singh, 1:35 a.m. ET / PT on NBC
Monday: Adam Rippon, Anna Camp
Tuesday: Adam Rodríguez, Kelsey Cook
Wednesday: Ron Funches
Thursday: Abby Elliott, Adam Pally
Kelly Clarkson's show, working days on NBC
Monday: Matt LeBlanc, Bellamy Young
Tuesday: Rita Wilson, Sean Evans
Wednesday: Retta, Matt Fraser
Thursday: Rob Lowe, Madelaine Petsch
Friday: Eva Mendes
Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, working days on NBC
Monday: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Tuesday: Jennifer Lopez
Wednesday: Drew and Brittany Brees
Thursday: pink, David Spade
AND! Morning pop, 2 p.m. ET on Instagram Live
Monday: Jamie Artsis
Tuesday: Alexis deBoschnek
Wednesday: Renee Rouleau
Thursday at 4 p.m. EST: Erin Oprea
Friday: Shan Boodram
AND! Daily pop, 9 a.m. PT on Instagram Live or 12 noon PT on E! YouTube news
Monday: Jake Owen at 9 a.m.; Scott Wolf at 12 noon
Tuesday: Kane Brown at 9 a.m.; Dr. Oz at 10 a.m. Alyssa Milano at 12 noon
Wednesday: Bobby Berk at 9 a.m.
Thursday: Peter Facinelli at 9 a.m. Molly Sims at 12 noon; Charli D & # 39; Amelio at 2 p.m.
Friday: Dorit Kemsley at 9 a.m.
AND! Night pop in Live instagram
Monday: Luann de Lesseps at 5:30 p.m. ET
(E! AND NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML215ba527d119f81e4927bb00396142c310%%MINIFYHTML215ba527d119f81e4927bb00396142c311%