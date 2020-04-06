Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter's body recovered

%MINIFYHTMLa0ef157b4439d84da163d783c51b269d76%

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) – The body of former Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend's daughter was found in about 25 feet of water and recovered, authorities said Monday, and will continue to search for her son, after both were disappeared after a canoeing accident last week.

The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, was located by Charles County Dive and Rescue and was recovered about 4 kilometers south of her mother's residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where the canoe was launched, police said. of Maryland Natural Resources. The recovery came after a multi-day search involving aviation and underwater imaging sonar technology.

Authorities say they will continue to search for their son, 8-year-old Gideon McKean, on Tuesday. The search began Thursday after authorities responded to a report of two people in a canoe on the Chesapeake Bay who appeared to be hit by strong winds.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights attorney, served as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. The initiative's website says its work focused on "the intersection of global health and human rights." McKean previously served as an associate research professor at the School of Public Health at New York City University.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, is the eldest daughter of the late US Attorney General. USA And Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

"Our Maeve dedicated his life to the most vulnerable in society," Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night, adding that his grandson Gideon was a "loving,quot; older brother who excelled in sports, guessing, math and chess. . "My heart is crushed, but we will try to invoke the grace of God and the strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon established in the world."