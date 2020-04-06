Kanika Kapoor leaves hospital after fifth and sixth coronavirus tests returned negative

Instagram

The Bollywood singer will face negligence charges after attending various social events in India despite being instructed to insulate himself as a COVID-19 carrier.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor she has been discharged from the hospital after winning her battle with the coronavirus.

The 41-year-old star, whose song for the 2014 Bollywood movie "Ragini MMS 2" "Baby Doll" was a huge hit in her homeland, was admitted to the Sanjay Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) Gandhi last month, and went to Instagram to tell fans that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

However, the ANI (Asian News International) news agency reported on Sunday, April 5, that after Kapoor's fifth and sixth tests at the hospital returned as negative, he was allowed to go home.

After Kapoor's fifth test, Professor R.K. Dhiman, director of SGPGIMS, said: "His reports are now negative, but we will wait for further proof before he is allowed to return home."

Kapoor previously explained in an Instagram post, which has since been removed, that she was examined for fever when she returned to India from London, but the test showed nothing. She said that only later did she begin to develop Covid-19 symptoms.

Now that she has been discharged from the hospital, Kapoor will have to face three FIRs (first information reports), a document prepared by the police in India when they are informed of any crime, on charges of negligence, after attending various social events in her country of origin despite receiving instructions from the authorities to isolate herself as a carrier of the virus.