Kanika Kapooor discharged after negative coronavirus test

Kanika Kapoor dolls' fame was constantly in the headlines for the past few weeks after testing positive for the Coronavirus. The singer was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow for treatment. After six tests, Kanika was finally negative and was discharged after 18 days..

A report in a prominent newspaper claimed that Kanika had a test on Saturday that turned out to be negative. However, since the doctors wanted to be safer, they took another test and only agreed to discharge him once the second test showed the same result. Recently, a member of the singer's family stated how worried they are about Kanika, as it seemed that her body was not reacting to the medication.

Well, we are glad that the singer is healthy again now.