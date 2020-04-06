Kandi Burruss flaunted a stunning neckline in this tight red outfit in the recent episode of RHOA

Kandi Burruss drooled her fans when she showed off a massive cleavage during the most recent RHOA episode that aired the other day. Take a look at his photos and videos he posted on social media below.

‘There is a new episode of #RHOA tonight on @bravotv. Be sure to tune in! "Kandi captioned a video she posted the other day.

Someone said, "Awwww Kandi, you are a good mother, don't feel like this," and another follower posted the following message: "Lawd, I almost cried with Ace and you are not even my mother."

A commenter wrote: ‘I cried when your son cried for you. That's how I was with my mom ", and a fabulous published this:" Lawd … I have to catch up. I thought everyone said Mark was great, Kandi? It looks bad as hell. "

Another person exclaimed: Sí Yes! Porsha seems a little salty because Shamea texted Kenya when the water broke. "

Someone else raised Ace Wells Tucker, the Kandi boy and said, "Yes! Ace crying broke my heart. But look where we are now … everyone has to slow down and spend time at home with the family. Stay at home it is a blessing for many. "

Another commenter posted this: ‘That hurt my feelings seeing Ace cry. I know you have to maintain your standard of living. I hope the family understands this. "

Another fan said: Sí Yes! Happy to see you share your personal journey with the work and balance of a family, "and someone else posted," Nene is jealous of Kenya, you came to an event talking about her. "

Someone else posted, "Kandi, Kenya, and Cynthia look beautiful. I just love them all," and a fan told the RHOA star, "@kandi yessss I love this show !!! The March of Dimes event was had in my feelings. "

Kandi and Todd Tucker recently celebrated their anniversary, and their sweet baby seems to wish them well, according to what their mother says.



