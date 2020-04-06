Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick team up for the Don & # 39; t Slack video

If one thing is certain, it is that Justin Timberlake Y Anna Kendrick They are not loosening.
On Monday, the stars joined with Anderson .Paak in the music video for "Don & # 39; t Slack,quot;, which appears in his new movie Trolls: world tour. In it, Justin and Anderson do their best to cheer on Anna, who seems to have woken up on the wrong side of the bed … literally.
Dressed in an elegant set of pajamas, the Perfect tone Star tries to ignore the musical duo's efforts to improve their mood as they serenade her with the song's encouraging lyrics. Demonstrating that they will not quit, Justin and Anderson follow her around her house while she continues her morning routine, filling her with gifts and positive messages.
Finally, she appears and can no longer fight her joy. And of course there is a dance party. As if the video couldn't be cuter, its Trolls Poppy, Branch and Prince D alter-egos make adorable cameos and bring some colorful fun.
Before the release of the "Don & # 39; t Slack,quot; music video, Justin took to Instagram to tease that something fun was on the way. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the trio's dance party, * NSYNC student, "Come Down,quot; singer and A simple favor The star can be seen playing the fool between takes.
"On the set of DON & # 39; T SLACK, playing everything but NOT SLACK," Justin wrote. "I'm just trying to bring some joy … The video will finally be out tomorrow @ annakendrick47 @ anderson._paak @trolls."
Trolls: world tourThe theatrical release has changed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of hitting theaters, Universal Pictures announced that the highly anticipated animated sequel will be available on VOD beginning Friday, April 10. The film will be available for a 48-hour rental period for $ 19.99.
"Universal Pictures has a wide and diverse range of movies with 2020 as the exception," said the CEO of NBCUniversal. Jeff shell said. "Instead of delaying these films or releasing them into a challenging distribution landscape, we wanted to offer an option for people to see these titles at home that are accessible and affordable. We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where they are available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world it is less and less possible. "
