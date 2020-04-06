Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick team up for the Don & # 39; t Slack video

If one thing is certain, it is that Justin Timberlake Y Anna Kendrick They are not loosening.

On Monday, the stars joined with Anderson .Paak in the music video for "Don & # 39; t Slack,quot;, which appears in his new movie Trolls: world tour. In it, Justin and Anderson do their best to cheer on Anna, who seems to have woken up on the wrong side of the bed … literally.

Dressed in an elegant set of pajamas, the Perfect tone Star tries to ignore the musical duo's efforts to improve their mood as they serenade her with the song's encouraging lyrics. Demonstrating that they will not quit, Justin and Anderson follow her around her house while she continues her morning routine, filling her with gifts and positive messages.

Finally, she appears and can no longer fight her joy. And of course there is a dance party. As if the video couldn't be cuter, its Trolls Poppy, Branch and Prince D alter-egos make adorable cameos and bring some colorful fun.