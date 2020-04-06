Juelz Santana's wife requests his early release from prison amid the coronavirus pandemic

Instagram

'Love and Hip Hop' star Kimbella Vanderee launches the online petition in hopes that her rapper husband will be allowed to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement.

Juelz Santana She is one of the hip-hop stars whose prison sentence may be affected by the current coronavirus crisis. The rapper's wife launched an online petition calling for his early release from prison amid fears of the spread of the disease in correctional institutions across the United States.

Kimberly James a.k.a. Kimbella Vanderee The petition began on Change.org on Saturday, April 4 with the title #FreeJuelzSantana. She said: "#FreeJuelzSantana AKA Laron James needs to be released during this pandemic to be with his family. He is currently locked up for 2 weeks due to the Covid 19 virus outbreak. He has served 13 months in FCI Petersburg and should be allowed to do the rest. of his sentence on home confinement. "

"BOP and the Honorable Judge Chesler can make this happen for Laron," Love and Hip Hop: New York Star addressed his petition to the judge, before arguing: "He is a good husband, father, son, brother, friend, and has a positive influence on the media as a legendary rap artist. We need him to sign this petition to get Laron James, also known as Juelz Santana home. "

Earlier this month, Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine He was released from prison after his lawyer Lance Lazzaro petitioned Judge Paul Engelmayer for the early release of his client from jail for fear of contracting the coronavirus in the cell. The lawyer reasoned that the rapper's pre-existing health problems could put him at high risk if he contracts the disease. The lawyer noted that the hitman "FEFE" has asthma, which has hospitalized him several times in the past. He also claimed that 6ix9ine had bronchitis and sinusitis last October.

Additionally, YNW MellyThe Instagram account manager announced Thursday, April 2, that the star would file a restricted-release motion after he tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting his trial at the Broward County Jail. Citing his state of health, the hit creator of "Mixed Personalities" hopes the request will be granted so that he can get "better care because prisons are not prepared to treat this new virus."