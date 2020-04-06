Joseph Parker for musical collaboration with Tyson Fury

Joseph Parker is open to a musical collaboration with Tyson Fury, swinging his hips instead of his fists when he retires from boxing.

Parker's boxing revival is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the former heavyweight world champion has shown that he has plenty of strings on his bow during blocking.

The New Zealander attempted to lift sadness by starring uplifting videos while in quarantine, first showing his movements in a re-enactment of the "Dancing Prime Minister,quot; scene from the film Love Actually.

Parker later flaunted his things while syncing his lips with The Foundations' hit Build Me up Buttercup, also demonstrating his guitar and piano prowess.

WBC champion Fury, five-time Indycar series champion Scott Dixon and legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer were among the other high-profile stars to appear in that video from the comfort of their own homes.

Parker doesn't rule out providing the instrumentals if Fury breaks into another post-fight singing song and could make being so lightweight pay off when he hangs up his gloves.

He said to Stats Perform, "Maybe for one of his (Fury's) fights he could play an instrument and he could sing after the fight, that might be a little fun.

"I love to dance, I play music around the house, and I dance and sing. Just like boxing, you should have a good rhythm when you dance. Maybe after my boxing career I can do something with dancing, who knows."

Parker said there could be more images to feel good while trying to put smiles on faces during these difficult times.

He added: "I work with Kerry Russell, who does the videography and editing, has some great ideas.

"At the beginning of the isolation, it was something new and strange and many people were disappointed by what was happening. We wanted to put smiles on our faces and give people something to laugh about."

"The goal was to make people smile, we did it and it also makes us smile, we are glad that people can brighten their day."

"Right now we are not working on anything. Once we have ideas in our heads, we will try."

"People expect great things now with the videos, funny or feel good. At the moment nothing, but I hope that something occurs to me soon. I

"At times like this, I feel like if we publish something, it should be quality over quantity. Something that elevates, or something to brighten up your day and get away from what's going on."