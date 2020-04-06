Jos Buttler open to playing behind closed doors to ensure cricket is played | Cricket News

"I know it would be very strange to play competitive sport without a crowd, but it would be good for people who have been isolated or locked up for a long time to be able to see their heroes and role models on television."





Jos Buttler says he would be open to playing behind closed doors in hopes of playing cricket this summer

England fighter and hitter Jos Buttler has said he would be willing to play closed-door cricket if necessary in an effort to see some international cricket play this summer.

The summer of English cricket is threatened by the continuing coronavirus pandemic that delays the start of the season until May 28, at the earliest.

The West Indies are due to visit a three-test tour starting June 4, with Pakistan arriving later in the summer, and there have already been suggestions for test matches and ODI series to be played simultaneously later in the summer in an effort for complying with accessories.

1:36 Jos Buttler says there has been a joint approach from his Lancashire County and the ECB in the advice they are giving to players during the coronavirus crisis. Jos Buttler says there has been a joint approach from his Lancashire County and the ECB in the advice they are giving to players during the coronavirus crisis.

When asked about that possibility and what his preference would be, Buttler said, "I don't know; which one I was selected to play in."

"Is it an option? Potentially. I think I saw Eoin Morgan say that everything has to be seen as a possibility.

"If it was logistically possible, I think you would get people to want to see."

1:17 Sir Andrew Strauss says seeing England's victory at the World Cup in Lord & # 39; s was "the fulfillment of a dream,quot;. Sir Andrew Strauss says seeing England's victory at the World Cup in Lord & # 39; s was "the fulfillment of a dream,quot;.

Buttler's added that people's desire for live sport is also why they would be open to playing in front of empty stadiums.

"I think it would be (open to playing behind closed doors). If it could be televised."

"We haven't seen any sports in a long time, and we know how big the impact TV revenue has on the game and how vital it is."

"I know it would be very strange to play competitive sports without a crowd, that is one of the big rumors you get from playing international sports and we are very lucky in England to have great support but it would be good for people who have been isolated or blocked for a long time to see their heroes and role models on television. "

Athletes, especially soccer players, have recently come under fire for their response to the coronavirus crisis, and politicians have asked them to cut their wages and redistribute their wealth to those who need it most.

Buttler believes the perception is "unfair," adding: "I think people are trying to make the right decisions, do the right thing, and no one has ever been through any of this before."

1:18 Gordon Taylor says that Premier League players feel they are being cornered by calls to cut their wages. Gordon Taylor says that Premier League players feel they are being cornered by calls to cut their wages.

"I don't know how much attention other wealthy and high-profile business leaders or entrepreneurs have been getting. But athletes are, especially footballers, everyone hears about the astronomical numbers of money involved in soccer, and it can be unfair sometimes. "

Buttler has personally auctioned off his World Cup-winning jersey to raise money for charity, while the Professional Cricket Players Association also announced on Friday that players centrally hired by England's men have contributed to an "initial donation,quot; £ 500,000 to England Wales Cricket Board and selected good causes.

A PCA statement said the players' donation "is the equivalent of a 20 percent reduction in their monthly withholdings over the next three months."

Regarding the donation, Buttler said: "From the meetings with the PCA, seeing the effect it will have (Covid-19) on the counties and the ECB, everyone is very aware of our duty as players to contribute where we can.

0:32 Lancashire captain Dane Vilas says he is grateful for the £ 60 million financial support for ECB counties during the coronavirus pandemic. Lancashire captain Dane Vilas says he is grateful for the £ 60 million financial support for ECB counties during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think everyone has made a good decision. I hope the money can be used in all the areas that are really needed: grassroots, youth training, sports for the disabled."

"Without grassroots cricket, we are nothing. They are the people we are trying to inspire."

As for his World Cup jersey, the highest bid has already topped £ 65,000 with one day to go.

The money raised will go to the Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals Covid-19 emergency appeal, a cause close to the heart of Buttler and his wife Louise.

I will auction my World Cup Final jersey to raise funds for the Royal Brompton charity and Harefield Hospitals. Last week they launched an emergency appeal to provide life-saving equipment and help those affected during the Covid-19 outbreak. Link to the auction in my biography. pic.twitter.com/ODN9JY4pk1 – Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 31, 2020

"I think £ 65,000 is an incredible amount of money and, having spoken to the hospital boys, I know what that can buy for them. That is an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine."

"That machine is vital not just for Covid-19 patients but for all heart and lung patients. The Royal Brompton is one of only five ECMO centers in the UK, so it will be a big deal for them."

"The personal touch is Louse's aunt working in the hospital. She had said that what people say in the media is true, that doctors and nurses work incredibly long hours, fighting for simple things like snacks and items. toilet,quot;.

"She also told us about the emergency appeal that the hospital had started. They were looking to raise £ 100,000 to buy emergency kits, so I thought we could auction off my World Cup jersey and hopefully raise some money."

"50 field envelopes and a Super Over; it smells pretty authentic. I probably took it off around 7 in the morning the next day.

"It is a very special shirt for me, but I think it has additional meaning now."